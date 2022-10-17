Free zone to reinforce its endeavours aimed at attracting more international investments and companies to Sharjah

Paris: The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) Authority is participating in the SIAL Paris 2022 exhibition, one of the world's largest beverage and food exhibitions, which is taking place between October 15 and 19.

The authority's participation in this uniquely prominent event aims at boosting its endeavors to attract more international investments and companies that operate in the food industry sector, thus spotlighting the huge growth opportunities offered by the Zone and the Emirate of Sharjah for companies to venture into top-expanding markets.

Through its stand at the Sharjah Exports Development Center’s pavilion, SAIF Zone will be displaying, over five days, its strategic plans for developing advanced-infrastructure zones for food industries that are highly qualified to attract specialised companies and provide an integrated system that fulfils the food supply chain requirements and satisfies all investors, enabling them to run their businesses easily and comfortably.

It also boasts accommodating facilities, stores, and warehouses that are tailored to the requirements of each industry and supplied with logistical services of international standards, in addition to a strategic geographic location that stands out for being close to important airports and markets.

A key platform

HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, said, "SIAL Paris 2022 is a key commercial platform for exchanging ideas and getting introduced to the latest developments in food manufacturing as well as communicating with stakeholders amid the huge involvement from across the world. Hence, our participation in this global event comes as part of the authority’s strategy to promote the privileges granted to companies that operate in the food and beverages sector and to attract leading investments to the Emirate of Sharjah in order to promote its position as one of the chief hubs of global food trade. "

"SAIF Zone has always been keen to reformulate its strategic directions in the domain of attracting companies specialized in food manufacturing to meet the UAE's wise leadership's directives in reinforcing national food production, thus achieving the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051 by upgrading the Zone's facilities and infrastructure to meet the requirements of the diversified food and beverage industries and supporting the supply chain of food products.

In addition, there is a wide range of rewarding incentives such as exempting from customs duty, value-added tax and corporate tax in place to contribute to furthering the ambitious plans of the Emirate of Sharjah towards the continuous growth and attracting international companies operating in this vital sector, in which the UAE topped the list of Middle East and North Africa countries and ranked third globally in the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer, one of the subindexes issued at the beginning of this year by Edelman firm for studies and consultations in the USA", Al Mazrouei added.

SIAL Paris 2022 attracts the most prominent players and experts specializing in food and beverages from over 100 countries to the French capital city for the purpose of exchanging experiences and launching interesting and inspiring dialogues.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Mustafa Taha

Misbar Communications

mustafa@misbar-me.com

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Mahmoud Soliman

Misbar Communications

mahmoud.soliman@misbar-me.com