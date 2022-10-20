The honor is another global testament to the two free zones’ excellence in providing continuous support to investors.

Al Mazrouei: The new milestone highlights the quality and distinction of the free zones that have become a global model for the growth and prosperity of businesses.

Dubai: Adding yet another milestone to their track record of global achievements, the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone) and Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) have received the prestigious "Superbrands Award 2022" for the second year in a row.

Superbrands is the world's largest independent arbiter of branding. Superbrands pays tribute to the strongest and most valuable brands in the world.

The new achievement is yet another testament to the success of the two free zones in providing the business community and investors with sustained support to help them grow and prosper like never before. It also illustrates the excellent standing SAIF Zone and HFZA enjoy as a global hub for doing business.

During a ceremony held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai in the presence of an elite group that comprised 36 famous businesses in the UAE, Ali Al Mutawa, Deputy Director of Sales Department, got SAIF Zone’s honor while Ali Saeed Al Jarwan Deputy Executive Director of Commercial Affairs earned the HFZA recognition. The Superbrands Award is just as significant for brands as the Oscars since it attests to the remarkable status of the brand among consumers, partners, investors, and staff.

Role Model for Growth

H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone and HFZA, emphasized that receiving the prestigious Superbrands Award for the second time is nothing more than an affirmation of the quality and distinction of the two free zones, which have emerged as global role models for the growth and prosperity of businesses. It also shows how well they perform in offering first-rate services and a package of facilities and incentives that attract and reward businesses and investors from various countries.

"This honor recognizes the significant contribution that the two free zones have made to the growth of Sharjah and the UAE. Our key priorities have always been innovation and quality before we offer any services to our customers. They are the drivers of our continued success and the secret behind the two entities' reputation as the best free zones for attracting foreign investment. "While inspired by the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership, we will spare no effort to solidify Sharjah's position as a major economic centre," Al Mazrouei said.

Al Mazrouei congratulated each and every member of the two free zones' staff and management team, whose efforts had a positive impact on the reputation of the two areas and the trust that consumers had in them. He emphasized that SAIF Zone and HFZA will make every effort to offer additional high-quality services, alternatives, and great facilities in order to improve and sustain the investment climate for businesses, adding that the two free zones will do all possible to fully satisfy investors’ needs, go above and beyond their expectations, and support the growth and prosperity of their businesses.

More than 2,000 UAE-based brands fought for the title of "Superbrands," but only 36 entities won and obtained more than 80% of the total necessary points; as a result, the Brand Council named them "Superbrands."

Over the years, Superbrands has established itself as a neutral authority in the UAE business community, recognizing brands from a variety of industries, including consumer goods, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare, government, and retail.

