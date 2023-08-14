Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:

On the occasion of the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) Congress and the final of the 2023 King Salman Club Cup held in Taif, Saudi Arabia, the SAFF and the SFA Presidents have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen football development in both countries.

The agreement between SAFF and SFA will focus on hosting training camps for Syrian national teams in the Kingdom, grassroots development, as well as comprehensive referee training and coaching courses.

As part of the MoU, youth national teams from both countries will take part in friendly matches and tournaments in the future. It will also provide the opportunity for both women’s national teams to benefit from further competitive training.

Yasser Al Misehal, President of SAFF said: “Fostering relationships within the Arab football community remains a key priority. Collaborating with the Syrian Football Association is yet another step in our ongoing efforts to enhance Asian football."

SFA President Salah Ramadan said: “We are grateful for the hospitality and support provided by SAFF. Signing this agreement is an important step in helping Syrian football to rebuild itself and benefit our youth. We believe that together we will take our nation' footballing aspirations to greater heights."

The SFA Vice President, Abdulrahman Al Khatib, was also in attendance.

-Ends-

For more information about Saudi football, you can visit the SAFF website: https://www.saff.com.sa/en/

For more information about Syrian football, you can visit the SFA website: https://www.syrianfootballassociation.com/