Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) reviewed work progress in the largest green data centre in the Middle East and North Africa. Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions), a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, is implementing the data centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world with a planned capacity of 5,000MW by 2030.

Al Tayer was accompanied by Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA, Waleed Bin Salman, Vice Chairman- Energy, and Mohammad bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

The centre is the second solar-powered green data centre in Dubai launched by Moro Hub. It will offer digital products and services using Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as cloud services, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“The centre supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. It also supports the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 to improve government performance, accelerate the pace of achievements, and create innovative and productive work environments that ensure high levels of productivity. The centre will play a major role in developing a sustainable ecosystem that depends on the latest solar energy and storage technologies, AI systems, and sustainability. It will enable global hyper-scalers to access carbon-free computing as well as help organisations in their sustainability initiatives to reduce their carbon footprint,” said HE Al Tayer.

The centre serves as an exemplar of combining digital and power electronic technologies to create greener, low-carbon ICT infrastructure powered through solar energy.

MORO Hub reduces about 13,806 tonnes of CO2 emissions yearly. It follows the standards for green buildings, set to be Uptime TIER III-Certified. The carbon-neutral green data centre will use 100% renewable energy with a capacity exceeding 100 megawatts (MW).