Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) is pleased to announce the start of construction of a new sales depot in the Holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The new depot located in Makkah’s industrial city in the Holy city covers a total area of 8,009 sqm and replaces the existing rented location. The new depot is in line with SADAFCO’s strategy to facilitate its growth and strengthen its performance. The project will be fully financed by company’s own internal resources.

Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, at an estimated cost of approximately SAR 27 million. The projected completion date is Q1 of the next fiscal year. The contract has been awarded to Rafic Abdulqadr S. Kriedie for General Contracting Co, Ltd.

The company’s Established sales and distribution networks currently services the Kingdom and the wider region. It currently operates 20 depots in KSA and 4 more regionally. Upon completion, the new warehouse will deliver significant future cost savings and improved effectiveness in the company’s supply chain. It will also enhance servicing of cities surrounding the Holy city.

Patrick Stillhart, CEO, SADAFCO said: “We are very pleased to announce the expansion of our facilities with the construction of a new depot in the Holy City of Makkah. SADAFCO operates world class manufacturing facilities in KSA along with an extensive sales and distribution network that spans across the GCC. Our efforts now are focused on catering to the shifting needs of our consumer base and widening our future product portfolio. The investment into our infrastructure will certainly contribute to that success”.

“We currently operate over 500 sales routes throughout the region, as we look to strengthen our market presence and growth path in the industry, we are always asking ourselves how we can do things better and ways we can enhance our value chain. The new warehouse will certainly have an overall positive impact on SADAFCO performance, providing solutions that would lead to future cost savings, operational efficiencies and development opportunities”, he added.

Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO is the leader in the UHT (long life) Milk and Tomato Paste markets in the kingdom, with a product portfolio ranging from Breakfast Cream, Cheese, Butter to Ice Cream among others. Through the diversification of its key product offerings and adopting the use of the best-in-class operating standards, it strives to meet the consumers’ needs and increase shareholder value across the range.

About Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO):

SADAFCO is a publicly-listed company which has been producing high-quality dairy and foodstuff products under the Saudia brand name since 1977, a year after the company was formed. Saudia enjoys being one of the market leaders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the production of tomato paste, ice cream and milk.

Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar and Kuwait. Saudia products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region.

For more information about SADAFCO, please visit www.sadafco.com