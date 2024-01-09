LONDON and SOUTHLAKE, Texas: – Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider to the global travel industry, has entered into a multi-year distribution agreement with International Airlines Group (IAG) that will expand their existing partnership and further promote modern travel retailing practices.

The agreement will allow Sabre-connected travel buyers and agencies to sell traditional EDIFACT content as well as having competitive access to NDC offers from British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling – including Additional Price Points and ancillaries – through the Sabre travel marketplace globally. This enhanced content will provide travel agencies with a wider range of options to compare and shop for, while travellers will benefit from an improved experience with more choice and transparency. Sabre and IAG’s airlines are working closely together and will communicate as NDC content is rolled out to Sabre-connected travel agencies on a carrier-by-carrier basis.

The agreement between Sabre and IAG underscores the industry's shift towards modern travel retailing, where airlines can differentiate their offerings and provide more personalised experiences to travellers. Both Sabre and IAG are committed to advancing the NDC standard as a key component in the industry’s evolution towards modern airline retailing enabled by offers and orders.

Colm Lacy, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are on a journey to A Better BA and we continue to invest across the business as part of that commitment. Not only are we improving the experience of those customers who fly with us, but also the way we work with our valued travel agent and travel buyer partners. We understand how valuable retailing is to them, and IAG’s partnership with Sabre allows us to make a wide range of attractable offers available even further across the globe.”

This agreement is another milestone in the IAG strategy to embrace digital retailing practices and offer more opportunities for customers to access NDC content.

The partnership with IAG demonstrates Sabre’s continued commitment to driving value and serving the diverse interests of the global travel ecosystem.

“We are very excited about what’s ahead. The travel industry is entering a new era of personalised retailing that will bring better experiences for travellers and new revenue opportunities for airlines and travel agencies,” said Roshan Mendis, Chief Commercial Officer, Sabre Travel Solutions. “It’s fantastic to work with a strong, forward-thinking partner like IAG that is just as committed as we are to driving the industry forwards.”

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre’s technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About IAG

International Airlines Group (IAG) is one of the world’s largest airline groups with 558 aircraft, directly connecting the UK to 334 destinations in 81 countries. Its leading airlines in Spain, the UK and Ireland include Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and LEVEL.

In the UK and Europe IAG supports 618,000 jobs directly or indirectly and through the spending of the travellers carried. This activity contributes a total of €72.5bn to the UK and EU economy combined. (source: IAG PwC report 2023).



About British Airways

As a global airline and the UK’s flag carrier, British Airways has been flying its customers to where they need to be for more than 100 years. The airline connects Britain with the world and the world with Britain, operating one of the most extensive international scheduled airline route networks together with its joint business, codeshare and franchise partners.

In September 2021, British Airways launched its sustainability programme, BA Better World, committing to put sustainability at the heart of everything it does and with a clear roadmap to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. British Airways is a founding member of the airline alliance oneworld, which serves around 1,000 destinations across the globe.

British Airways flies to destinations in more than 65 countries. Its principal place of business is London, with its main home at Heathrow Terminal 5.

About Iberia

Iberia has been flying from Spain for more than 96 years, with the purpose of generating prosperity, connecting people with the world. It is part of International Airline Group, the first airline group worldwide to commit to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and the first European one to powering 10 per cent of its flights with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030. Iberia is the leading airline between Europe and Latin America, was one of the first members of oneworld and, alongside with Iberia Express and Iberia Regional Air Nostrum, offers flights to fifty countries from Madrid airport, where it has developed its hub. In addition to the airline business, its activity is diversified into air freight, aircraft maintenance, and airport handling services business.

