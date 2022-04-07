Saudi British Bank (SABB) signed a cooperation agreement with the National Developmental Housing Foundation as part of its social responsibility contributions, with the goal of offering new ways to provide housing for families in need by E-linking the loyalty points program ICSABB+ with Jood Eskan platform.

This agreement allows SABB customers to donate the reward points from the bank's loyalty program, ICSABB+, to those in need who are registered on the Jood Eskan platform, allowing the bank to support its customers in making social contributions through national platforms and cementing the concept of building community partnerships to accelerate cooperative work toward the Kingdom's Vision 2030 ambitions.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Mohammed Al-Mousa, General Manager of Branches and Sales Network of SABB and Mr. Mohammed Al-Harthy, Deputy Secretary of Jood Eskan, in the presence of a number of senior executives from both sides.

The ICSAAB+ program is one of the programs offered by SABB to reward customers with points in exchange for banking activities such as obtaining products like cards, accounts and financing, or by performing banking activities like purchasing transactions or using electronic banking channels.

SABB continues to promote and encourage social initiatives aimed at growing and strengthening society and improving the living situations of people in need, and as part of its social responsibility efforts, it offers a bundle of community-oriented events and activities.

About Saudi British Bank (SABB):

Saudi British Bank (SABB) is a licensed financial institution licensed by and operating under SAMA supervision and control. SABB was established in 1978G as a Saudi joint stock company. SABB is an associate company of the HSBC Group.

SABB offers integrated financial and banking services including retail banking, corporate banking, investment, private banking and treasury services. SABB’s paid-up capital is SAR 20.5 billion.