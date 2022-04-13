The Saudi British Bank (SABB) and the Saudi Food Bank (Eta'am) have opened Riyadh's first central catering kitchen, with the goal of preserving surplus dry food and delivering ready-made meals to social security families, orphans, and people with special needs.

This project expands on SABB and Eta'am's strategic partnership, in which SABB will continue to support Eta'am Bank's initiatives and projects in the field of food preservation, as well as provide support to partnerships, raise awareness among community organizations, and solidify the concept of social solidarity.

As part of SABB's community service programs, the bank covered the costs of the project's construction, operation, and logistics, and Eta'am will facilitate the project's implementation and management, as well as develop long-term partnerships with food companies based on the principle of preserving dry foods and turning them into ready-to-eat meals.

"The Central Kitchen Project is a great initiative to find innovative solutions to reduce food waste, with the goal of saving more than 500,000 tons of dry and canned goods in food industries to transform and distribute to beneficiaries as a means of achieving food security and sustainable development goals," said Abdullah Al Mehrij, Senior Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility at SABB.

Notably, as part of its social responsibility programs, SABB continues to support and encourage social projects aimed at developing and strengthening communities, as well as improving the living conditions of low-income families.

