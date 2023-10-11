Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi was recently awarded a Guinness World Records™ title for the largest display of messages in bottles in a unique and memorable stunt at the award-winning destination on Friday, October 6. The destination collected 1,100 bottles with unique messages in a large installation at Saadiyat Beach Club.

Inspired by the infamous Pont des Arts bridge in Paris, wherein passersby attach locks with their names written or engraved on them to the railing or grate on the side of the bridge, Saadiyat Island invited guests to participate in the stunt by penning a short note detailing what they love most about Saadiyat Island, or what love means to them. The notes were then placed in each glass bottle and transported to Saadiyat Beach Club a week later.

Accepting the award on behalf of Miral, Taghrid AlSaeed, Executive Director of Group Communications and Destination Marketing at Miral said, “We are driven by a passion to bring people together, build a sense of community, and create heartfelt connections. We are thrilled to receive this recognition by Guinness World Records™, reflecting our commitment to deliver unforgettable memories and sparking moments of joy for all our guests, while achieving our vision for Saadiyat Island and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s growth. Thank you to everyone who joined us in making this milestone possible.”

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations commented, "We are thrilled to have achieved a Guinness World Record™ title for Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi, renowned as the Middle East leading beach destination. We are delighted to see guests and families so engaged with us during this attempt and extend our sincere appreciation to all our guests who contributed to this achievement.

Participating destinations at Saadiyat Island include Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Nurai Resort, Soul Beach, Saadiyat Beach Club, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, and Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas. The activity was open to guests of all ages, including guests at the destination and aimed to showcase how ‘love is a journey’ for all.

At Saadiyat Beach Club, a local sand artist creatively placed the bottles into a large installation in the shape of ‘I Saadiyat Island,’ a design that resonated with the destination and inspired by similar installations across the world.

In line with the destination’s ethos on sustainability, and aligning with the Year of Sustainability, all items required to make this attempt a success were crafted out of sustainable materials, including glass, recyclable paper, and jute thread to secure the notes before placing in the glass. Saadiyat Island is dedicated to both preserving its natural environment and safeguarding its indigenous wildlife fostering a harmonious and sustainable destination.

For more information on Saadiyat Island, please visit https://saadiyatisland.ae/

About Saadiyat Island:

Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi is a melting pot of inspiring, transformative and enriching experiences offering something unique for everyone – from culture and fine dining to luxury hotels, stunning natural beaches, and roaming wildlife. Spanning 27 square kilometres, the natural island is home to premium hotels and resorts and offers world-class arts, cultural, educational, wellness, golf, lifestyle, retail, and F&B experiences. Saadiyat Island is Abu Dhabi’s culture hub, home to the world’s most famous museums including the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, the soon to open Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, set to be the region’s pre-eminent museum of global modern and contemporary art, and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi which will feature some of the rarest natural history specimens ever found on Earth.

Positioned within the UAE’s cosmopolitan capital, Abu Dhabi, the island comprises a Beach District, Cultural District, Lagoon District and a Marina District. Saadiyat Island is just 20 minutes from Abu Dhabi Airport and Downtown Abu Dhabi and 60 minutes from Dubai.

