Dubai, UAE: The much-anticipated Ru’ya, Careers UAE Redefined 2023, the leading recruitment, skills development and networking forum for UAE Nationals, will kick off on Tuesday 19th September at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Held in halls 1, 2, 3 and 4 until Thursday 21st September, Ru’ya is set to welcome more than 15,000 visitors from 10am to 6pm looking to find employment, empowerment, and inspiration.



Featuring more than 100 leading companies looking to recruit Emiratis, the 22nd edition will connect public and private organisations with UAE citizens who are keen to advance their careers, while also contributing to the nation’s economic diversification and growth through the government’s ongoing commitment to Emiratisation. As the first edition since the UAE government’s mandatory Emiratisation targets were announced, Ru’ya will support companies with their efforts towards reaching the goal of achieving a two per cent Emiratisation rate by the end of 2023, and an ambitious 10 per cent rate by the end of 2026.



Asma Alsharif, AVP, Sustainable Development, Exhibitions at the Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “As we collectively look to enhance the capabilities of UAE Nationals and drive economic development in line with the strategic vision of the UAE Government, Ru’ya offers leading local and international organisations a platform to engage with promising young Emiratis. Through a series of inspiring initiatives and unrivalled networking opportunities, we hope to equip today’s talent with invaluable knowledge and skills to shape successful careers, helping to build a prosperous future for all.”



Ru’ya is set to offer an unparalleled experience for its visitors, with its aim to redefine futures, reconnect talent with industry leaders and recharge job hunts to help young Emiratis find the right role. Its exciting agenda includes a series of impactful talks, live performances by over 30 inspiring citizens on its stage, interactive workshops, competitions and the chance to engage directly with leading employers, all in one location.



New for this edition, activation ‘Get Hired’ offers attendees the chance to grab 15-minute interviews with leading employers for the chance to secure their dream job. This complimentary service CV matching service will see candidates paired with the job opportunities that best match their skillset, streamlining the hiring process for both visitors and exhibitors.



Meanwhile ‘Empower Her’, is another addition to the exhibition a dedicated area for visitors seeking employment or career advancement, that provides inspiring and informative workshops, panels and mentoring sessions by experts who understand the workplace hurdles that women face.



The ‘LinkedIn Hub’ returns to Ru’ya this year, with experts from the organisation on hand to empower Emirati youth and guide them on how to elevate their profiles, and ‘Project You’ will host immersive workshops and activities to help level up essential skills.



The ‘Next Founder’ initiative, run by the Ministry of Education in partnership with the UAE’s first crowdfunding platform, DubaiNext, will invite young entrepreneurs to pitch sustainable business ideas for the chance to win cash prizes to turn their visions into a reality, as well as work closely with mentors to create final pitches to present at COP 28, taking place in Dubai in November and December. Other competitions, in partnership with Al Futtaim Group, include ‘Fashion Reborn’, encouraging students to create new sustainable fashion trends by transforming unwanted clothes, as well as ‘Greenwheel’, a treasure hunt challenging students to re-invent a sustainable car concept and shake up the automotive industry.



In the UAE’s ‘Year of Sustainability’, more than 2,000 students from more than 30 leading UAE schools will have the opportunity to demonstrate creativity, problem-solving skills and vision for a greener future through this series of sustainability-themed competitions.



Ru’ya is proud to announce Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), the leading Islamic financial institution, as a platinum sponsor for this year’s event. The 2023 edition will encourage young Emiratis to RE:connect, RE:imagine and RE:think, and provide them with the guidance, tools and connections to take the next (or first) step forward in their careers.



For more information on Ru’ya, Careers UAE Redefined 2023 or to register as a visitor (UAE Nationals only), please visit the website at https://www.ruyacareers.ae/



About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)



A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector-leading mega-events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story with an estimated total economic output of AED 200 billion, attracting over 30 million business visitors to Dubai over the past four decades.



