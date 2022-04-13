London/Dubai: In a report published last week, Fitch conducted a global exercise to assess the ratings vulnerability of financial institution sub-sectors to a plausible adverse scenario associated with the Russia-Ukraine war, whereby inflation jumps significantly and the global economy slows sharply. This research finds the ratings impact will be mostly felt in emerging markets.



Tunisian banks are not directly exposed to Russia or Ukraine but the second-order effects of the war will leave banks’ operating conditions highly vulnerable to more, potentially severe, shocks. The main feedthroughs to the Tunisian operating environment come from rising energy prices, food price inflation, supply-chain disruptions, renewed pressure on tourism and a fall in foreign capital flows. On 18 March, Fitch downgraded Tunisia’s sovereign rating to ‘CCC’ from ‘B-’/Negative due to heightened fiscal and external liquidity risks in the context of further delays in agreeing on a new programme with the IMF.



Fitch recently completed the review of its Tunisian banks portfolio, which resulted in the downgrade of the operating environment score to ‘ccc’ from ‘b-’. This reflected heightened risks to the sector’s creditworthiness arising from a weakened sovereign and weakening operating conditions. Fitch has also lowered its economic growth forecast for Tunisia to 2.3% in 2022 and 2.5% in 2023, from 3.4% and 3.6%, respectively.



As a net oil importer, Tunisia is particularly sensitive to rising energy prices. Fitch believes this may affect key sectors like manufacturing (lower demand and higher input costs) and transport. We also believe construction, which faces rising input costs and long-standing government payment arrears, will remain stressed. The pandemic-hit tourism sector, that has started to show signs of recovery, will come under renewed pressure. Tunisian banks’ exposure to these was about 44% of total sector loans at end-2021, posing material risks to banks’ asset quality and capitalisation. We expect the sector’s non-performing loan ratio to increase to about 14% in 2022 (end-2020: 13.6%) and the cost of risk will remain high in 2022-2023 (2020: 140bp).



Tunisia is also a major wheat and cereal importer with about half coming from Ukraine and about 4% from Russia. Disruptions will lead to price rises and shortages, which could exacerbate social tensions. Falling disposable incomes and higher unemployment will affect banks’ retail loan books (25% of total sector loans).



Inflation accelerated to 7.2% in March 2022 (December 2021: 6.6%) and we expect it to average 8% in 2022, its highest level since at least 2012. This could lead the Central Bank of Tunisia (CBT) to increase its benchmark rate from 6.25%. This would be positive for banks’ earnings but could be offset by rising credit costs as borrowers’ debt servicing capacity will be undermined.



Tunisia’s loan deferral programme and most other support measures rolled out during the pandemic expired in December 2021. We do not expect the authorities to reintroduce measures to support banks and their customers, which could lead to a quick deterioration in banks’ asset-quality metrics.



Tunisian banks are mainly funded by domestic sources and have reasonable deposit franchises with relatively low reliance on market funding, which will mitigate risks from external financing pressures. However, financial sector instability raises the risk of foreign-currency deposit outflows from Tunisia, although such deposits are low, and a flight to quality from smaller banks to their larger peers. Banks have strongly reduced their reliance on CBT’s finance since 2018, limiting the impact of higher rates on their cost of funding, but could return to the facility if funding is challenged.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com

-Ends-

About Fitch Credit Ratings

ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: HTTPS://WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM/UNDERSTANDING CREDITRATINGS. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT HTTPS://WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.

Media Relations:

Louisa Williams

Director, Corporate Communications

FitchRatings

louisa.williams@thefitchgroup.com

@FitchRatings