Rua Al Madinah Holding, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is sponsoring the annual Employment Open Day at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals. The company will participate as a diamond sponsor of the event, which will be held under the patronage of the President of the university His Excellency Dr. Muhammad M. Al-Saggaf from October 31 until November 3 2022 at the institution’s headquarters in Dhahran.

Representatives of Rua Al Madinah are scheduled to meet with graduates of the university during the event, as well as visitors from other universities and colleges across the Kingdom, where companies will provide an overview of the diverse career opportunities available to them. The Open Day also serves as a platform for the university to inform participants about its achievements throughout its history, the various academic paths and specializations it offers, and its efforts in preparing distinguished cadres that contribute to the Kingdom’s renaissance.

Mohammed Al Ahmari, Executive Director of Human Capital at Rua Al Madinah Holding, expressed his gratitude for the partnership with King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, one of the oldest and most distinguished universities in Saudi Arabia. He emphasized that Rua Al Madinah’s sponsorship of the event stems from the company’s desire to attract and develop local talent, in line with its developmental role as one of the main enablers to contribute to achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

Mr. Al-Ahmari further stated that Rua Al Madinah seeks to mobilize the required talents to implement Rua Al Madinah Holding’s projects, the first of which is currently being developed in the area east of the Prophet’s Mosque. The Rua Al Madinah Project aims to improve the experience of visiting the city of the beloved Prophet (PBUH), enhance the experiences of Hajj and Umrah for pilgrims, and boost hotel capacity in Madinah to support the ambitions of Vision 2030.

Mr. Al-Ahmari explained that the support of Rua Al Madinah Holding for the Employment Open Day comes from its commitment to supporting the nation’s youth and developing their capabilities so they can successfully enter the labor market with full competence and confidence. The company’s sponsorship of the event comes as part of Rua Al Madinah’s efforts to support and attract national competencies from all over the Kingdom, particularly recent graduates. The Rua Al Madinah Project is expected to create around 93 thousand direct and indirect jobs in various fields and sectors across all administrative levels.

The participation of Rua Al Madinah Holding at KFUPM represents another important step in activating its strategy, which is closely aligned with the efforts of the Public Investment Fund to enable promising vital sectors and achieve the goals of Vision 2030 through projects aimed at enriching the experience of visiting the city of the beloved Prophet (PBUH).

