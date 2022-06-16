Royal One Developments is close to complete the implementation of the facades of "Capital Prime Business Park" project in the Administrative Capital, as part of the company's plan for implementation and delivery according to the project's time schedule.



Royal One Developments Head of Commercial Sector Saher Magdy, said that real estate market has recently faced an increase in the cost of raw materials, which was one of the challenges facing the continuity of implementation in the project, but the company continued to implement the project with its maximum capacity in order to adhere to the specified time schedule.



He explained that "Capital Prime Business Park" project is a commercial, administrative, residential, hotel, and medical project, and includes an administrative part with a total 61 units, with areas starting from 43 meters per unit, with areas starting from 38 meter per unit, besides the project also includes a medical part including 21 units with areas starting from 22 meter per unit.



He pointed that the high rate of implementation increases the clients reassurance and enhances their confidence in the company and confirms the completion of the project on time, and that implementation and delivery enables the company to complete its expansion plans in the real estate market, and supports the company's credibility in the sector and with clients, reffering that it is planned to deliver the project during the next year.



He assured that the project, once its implementation is completed and the works of the external facades and interior finishes are completed, will be a landmark in MU 23 district and will be a distinctive project in all its details, as its distinguished location close to the most important main roads is a unique mark, as it is located near the Al Amal axis, and the southern axis of Mohammed bin Zayed.



He pointed that the project takes into account environmental sustainability standards, which have become a global and local trend to save energy and rely on sustainable components, as well as relying on smart system to operate and manage the project.

-Ends-