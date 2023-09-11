Dubai, UAE - Roya Lifestyle Developments, the recently launched luxury real estate development company behind the highly-anticipated SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah, announces its achievement of two significant milestones. The developer has sold the first of its five penthouses at a staggering AED 60 million. Additionally, 80% of the total units at SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah have been sold since the project launch.



The sale of the AED 60 million penthouse highlights the caliber of the prestigious development and solidifies Roya Lifestyle Development’s position in redefining ultra-luxurious living. The penthouse boasts 13,962 sq ft and features upscale amenities, including a private courtyard, sun loungers and pool area, terrace dining area, and fire pit, making it the ultimate abode. The four-bedroom penthouses have emerged as the pinnacle of desirability, with only a few units left for sale.



"The recent sale of the AED 60 million penthouse stands as a testament to the exceptional stature of SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah, reinforcing our unwavering commitment to delivering an unparalleled ultra-luxury living experience," said Rami Hussein, CEO of Roya Lifestyle Developments. "Further achieving the sale of 80% of the residence units highlights the trust and confidence our buyers have placed in our vision for bringing the SLS experience to life for residents."



The first SLS branded residence outside the Americas, SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah, hosts a collection of 113 private residences thoughtfully designed to cater to diverse preferences. Nestled within the iconic Palm Jumeirah, SLS Residences offers panoramic views of the Dubai Skyline and the blue waters of the Arabian Gulf that are second to none.



Within the realm of the SLS Residences are unique features and amenities that residents will have access to. This includes a private beach, equipped with BBQ stations and stand up paddle boards, as well as the Social House, which will host a boutique-fitness space, private dining lounges, a game-entertainment room, a kids club, a private screening room, along with an indoor and outdoor gym.



Further amplifying the living experience are the top-tier services residents can expect, tailored to their needs. The Residences will go beyond the ordinary by not only offering essential services such as maintenance, security, valet, and property insurance but by also providing signature SLS on-demand services. Should residents seek a devoted caretaker, chauffeur, or pet pampering and sitting, their desires will be met with care and attention.



Elevating personal style becomes effortless with the availability of personal shoppers, stylists, and jewelers. From a dining experience by the in-resident private chef and event planning to beach picnic kit delivery and wellness coaches, each of the services, whether essential or lifestyle, is designed to enrich the lives of residents.



Roya Lifestyle Developments has established an investor-friendly payment plan, allowing buyers to invest 60% during the construction phase, with the remaining 40% payable upon completion and handover of the residences. This strategic approach exemplifies Roya's commitment to building enduring relationships with its valued clientele.



Opportunities to become part of the SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah community are increasingly limited. Interested buyers and investors seeking to experience the pinnacle of luxury living are encouraged to contact Roya Lifestyle Developments. For more information, please call 800-ROYA (7692).



About Roya Lifestyle Developments LLC:

Roya Lifestyle Developments LLC is a luxury real estate development company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With a team of industry professionals boasting over 30 years of experience, Roya is committed to delivering high-quality properties with a focus on exquisite design, fine attention to detail, and personalized experiences. The partnership with SLS represents a continuation of Roya's dedication to collaborating with globally renowned brands, offering residents a sophisticated and unparalleled living experience.



Roya Lifestyle Developments’s headquarters is located in Dubai by Sheikh Zayed Road in Al Manara. For more information please visit www.roya.ae or call at 800-7692



Media Inquiries

Selena Abu-Ras

selena@empyrecommunications.com