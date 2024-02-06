Dubai, UAE: - IRTH Development proudly presents Rove Home Marasi Drive, the epitome of luxury living in Business Bay, Dubai. As the second Rove Home in Dubai, this residential marvel sets a new standard for hassle-free urban living, offering a range of 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments designed to exceed expectations.

Prime Location, Unmatched Connectivity:

Nestled within Marasi Drive alongside the iconic Dubai Canal, Rove Home Marasi Drive boasts a prime location with swift access to key arteries such as Al Asayel Street and Al Khail Road. Residents can effortlessly reach Sheikh Zayed Road and the Dubai Metro, ensuring the epitome of connected city living.

Crafted for Modern Living:

Rove Home Marasi Drive is more than just a residence; it's a sanctuary crafted to uplift, energize, and foster a sense of belonging. With a blend of contemporary style and cozy comfort, each apartment is meticulously designed to provide residents with a space they are proud to call home.

Amenities Beyond Expectation:

Experience a vibrant community atmosphere with an array of exciting amenities, including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, co-working spaces, a Rove Cafe, convenience store, and sports courts. Rove Home Marasi Drive offers a lively environment where young professionals and couples can thrive.

"Experience the epitome of urban living at Rove Home Marasi Drive, nestled in the vibrant heart of Business Bay, Dubai. With its prime location along the picturesque Marasi Drive, spaces not only inspire and energize but also offer unparalleled access to the pulse of the city's thriving business and lifestyle scene.

From stunning waterfront views to convenient proximity to major business hubs and leisure destinations, Rove Home Marasi Drive promises a lifestyle that seamlessly blends work and play. Whether you're seeking a dynamic workspace or a tranquil retreat, these residences cater to your every need, ensuring that every moment spent here is filled with inspiration and a true sense of belonging," highlighted Soliman Hossameldin, Director of Digital Marketing at D&B Properties.

Investor-Friendly Options:

Investors will find Rove Home Marasi Drive to be an attractive proposition with flexible payment plans offered by IRTH Development, ensuring accessibility and ease of investment.

Key Highlights:

Prime location in Business Bay, Dubai

Contemporary and luxury edition apartments

Swift access to Al Asayel Street, Sheikh Zayed Road, and Dubai Metro

Thoughtful amenities for a holistic living experience

Investor-friendly and flexible payment plans by IRTH Development

Rove Home Marasi Drive offers a new echelon of luxury living, where sophistication meets convenience in the heart of Dubai's most vibrant district.

About IRTH Development:

IRTH Development is a leading real estate developer dedicated to creating innovative, sustainable, and community-centric spaces that redefine modern living. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for design, IRTH Development continues to set new benchmarks in the industry.