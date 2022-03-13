Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: As part of its support to the national afforestation campaign “Forever Green” launched by the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of HM the King and President of the NIAD Consultative Council, the Rotary Club of Manama (RCM) has recently participated in the afforestation of Shaikh Salman Highway in the Southern Governorate.

On this occasion, RCM President Osama Almoayed praised such purposeful national initiatives and affirmed that the national afforestation campaign “Forever Green” has achieved noticeable results in the initial stages of its launch, realising the desired goals aimed at preserving the environment and enhancing the aesthetic landscape of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

“We are honoured to be part of this noble campaign, which reflects our solid commitment to community partnership and the active role played by RCM in supporting national initiatives and activities. Club members have participated in the afforestation of the eastern side of A’ali in the Southern Governorate. We are delighted to be a key role-player in such projects that are in the interest of our dear country and serve noble goals, such as protecting the environment, enhancing the general aesthetic view of our Kingdom and curbing the impacts of climate change resulting from increased carbon emissions,” RCM President commented.

President Almoayed also lauded the efforts exerted by Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa, Secretary General of NIAD, and her contributions to national initiatives, the implementation of agricultural projects and her continuous endeavours to achieve the national strategy for the advancement of the local agricultural sector and the means to develop it.

It is noteworthy that President Almoayed and RCM members participated in the afforestation ceremony of the eastern side of A’ali in the Southern Governorate, held in the presence of Shaikha Maram and the concerned officials, and witnessed the voluntary participation of 25 employees from the supporting bodies and 15 students from Laurels Centre for Global Education.

These agricultural projects come as part of the national afforestation campaign “Forever Green” to protect the environment and enhance landscapes, in addition to its contribution to curbing the effects of climate change resulting from increased carbon emissions, and supporting local and international efforts to reach net zero carbon neutrality by 2060.

About RCM

RCM forms part of Rotary International, which is the world’s first service club organisation and includes over 1.2 million members worldwide. Since its inception in 1965, RCM members have been actively participating and organising key community initiatives and projects, aiming to contribute towards societal needs and make a valuable addition to the development of the community.