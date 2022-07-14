Rotana continues driving its expansion across the Middle East and North Africa, adding to its luxury portfolio with the Luxor Rotana scheduled to open in Q4 2023 in Egypt

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Turkey, today announced the signing of the management agreement for the Luxor Rotana. This luxury five-star resort in Egypt’s historic city is set to open in Q4 2023 catering to business and leisure travellers.

Located in the heart of the “world's greatest open-air museum”, this stunning new property will be in close proximity to the city’s ancient ruins including monuments, tombs and temples, set on the beautiful Nile offering stunning river views and more than 18,000 sqm of lush gardens. Integrating modern architecture with authentic designs, the luxury resort will boast 319 spacious rooms, including 48 suites and one exquisitely designed presidential suite offering unobstructed views of the cityscape.

Guests will enjoy a wide selection of food and beverage options from four outlets including a lobby lounge, an all-day dining restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, a sophisticated bar, and Kamoon, a popular Rotana developed restaurant with spectacular views over the gardens and Nile river.

Commenting on the announcement, Guy Hutchinson, President and CEO of Rotana said: “As we build on our expansion plans in the region, the signing of Luxor Rotana delivers on our strategic goal to further grow our portfolio in North Africa. Egypt is a key market for us with significant potential and we look forward to further building our brand presence in the country. Adding to our luxury portfolio, we look forward to delivering an unparalleled experience by providing our guests with “Treasured Time” in this timeless city of Luxor.”

Luxor Rotana will offer a range of services and amenities including a luxurious state-of-the-art spa and treatment rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, steam and sauna, and a dedicated kids club. Fitness enthusiasts will also enjoy two spacious tennis courts and a fully equipped gym. Guests travelling for business will have access to four meeting venues equipped with the highest quality of audio-visual technology.

The soon-to-be-opened five-star luxury resort will be the ideal destination for travellers looking to explore the historic part of the city and enjoy the boundless amenities on offer.

-Ends-