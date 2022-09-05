With less than 100 days to the World Cup, Rotana adds 688 keys to its existing portfolio in Qatar of 1,108 keys, with properties set to open in the final quarter of 2022

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye, announced today the opening date of Bin Al Sheikh Residences by Rotana in October 2022 and Riviera Rayhaan by Rotana in November 2022. As the group further cements its footprint in the region, Qatar remains a key market as the country gets ready to welcome millions of visitors for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Guy Hutchinson, President & CEO of Rotana said: “The region is buoyant as countries gear up to host one of the world’s largest events. The FIFA World Cup 2022 will bring an incredible influx of travellers to Qatar and a knock-on effect will also be felt in neighbouring countries like the UAE. As we continue expanding, we look forward to diversifying our offerings in the country and across the region to answer to higher demand.”

Located in the heart of Doha, Bin Al Sheikh Residences by Rotana is an easily recognizable new landmark, featuring luxury interior design and spacious apartments with spectacular views of the city. Set to open in October 2022, Bin Al Sheikh Residences by Rotana is the perfect home away from home for residents looking for the ultimate comfort matched with refined living. Offering fully-furnished residences, Bin Al Sheikh Residences by Rotana boasts 158 studios, 278 one-bedroom, 62 two-bedroom apartments, and five three-bedroom penthouses.

All apartments ensure the highest level of comfort with a fully-equipped kitchen, washer and dryer, and a dishwasher in every one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment. Guests are invited to experience the authentic part of the city while enjoying an array of top-class services and amenities including an outdoor swimming pool, sports and wellness facilities, kids’ play area, an international outlet of retail brands and ample parking space.

Set to usher a new level of hospitality, Riviera Rayhaan by Rotana will open its doors in November 2022. Located on Salwa Road in Doha, the four-star property features 185 rooms and suites, including 129 standard rooms and 56 suites comprising of Junior suites, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites. Bringing forward a contemporary stay completed with luxury finishing, Riviera Rayhaan by Rotana provides a range of dining options for guests to choose from.

In addition to the all-day dining outlet, the hotel offers a cigar lounge, a lobby café, and a specialty restaurant. For the ultimate city retreat, Riviera Rayhaan by Rotana invites guests to indulge in its relaxing spa, enjoy the pool and destress in the gym. The property also features three meeting rooms to suit any business or leisure event.

“The two newest additions of our growing portfolio in Qatar cater to diverse customer needs, from long-term guests looking for a home away from home, to short stayers looking for a comfortable and memorable stay. This diversification within our portfolio allows us to tap into a wider demand as we continue our steady growth across the region.”

The hospitality group’s five properties across Qatar and hotels in the region prepare for the world event with a wide range of offers and special promotions across rooms and dining outlets. For more information, visit www.rotana.com.

About Rotana:

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.

Further information on any Rotana property, its brands or reservations can be obtained by visiting rotana.com or by contacting one of the regional sales offices.