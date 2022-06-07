Sulaymaniyah, As Sulaymaniyah: With the aim of expanding their presence in Iraqi Kurdistan’s thriving hospitality sector, Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey, announced today the soft opening of Slemani Rotana in the heart of Sulaymaniyah. The new 5-star property marks the company’s fourth hotel in the country after Erbil Rotana, Erbil Arjaan by Rotana and Babylon Rotana, Baghdad.

Slemani Rotana features 240 spacious rooms and suites with a convenient location on Salim Street in the bustling heart of the city, just steps away from the area’s main attractions, making it the ideal destination for luxury stays inside the city. The hotel boasts stunning views of the cityscape and surrounding mountains as well as a wide range of services, amenities, wellness, and business facilities including one-bedroom spacious suites, a presidential suite, a state-of-the-art gym, spa, and a piano bar to ensure an enjoyable stay.

Commenting on the soft opening, Hussein Hachem, General Manager of Slemani Rotana said: "We could not be prouder of this new project, Slemani Rotana represents a new level of hospitality and luxury in the city of Sulaymaniyah and as our third property in Kurdistan, we look forward to extending our reputation for quality and service in the region."

Mr. Hachem continued: “The hotel is set to incorporate a number of elegant, modern features, showcasing the latest developments in technology coupled with a dedicated and hardworking staff to offer guests an unmatched and memorable experience.”

Tawfeeq Taeyb Hasan, President of the owning company, Qaiwan Group, said: "The Rotana brand is world-renowned and we have been privileged to work with the company to manage our latest development. , We are proud to be behind the latest addition to Sulaymaniyah's tourism and hospitality sectors, and confident that Slemani Rotana will be a destination for those seeking upscale experiences and top-quality service, in the cultural capital of the region.

Slemani Rotana offers five diverse dining options including Cinnamon, for all-day dining at its finest, Kamoon, specializing in Oriental and Lebanese flavours, the Lobby Lounge for light snacks and drinks, Balsamico Cucina Italiana serving traditional and contemporary cuisine, and The Piano Bar for great food and a lively ambiance. Guests will also find five ample, fully-equipped meeting venues including a spacious ballroom with capacity for up to 450 people, featuring the highest quality audio-visual technology.

Other facilities are set to include Bodylines fitness & wellness club with outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a fully equipped gymnasium, Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room and specialized massage treatment rooms, in addition to multilingual employees, round-the-clock security, valet parking, and a doctor on-call. All of these and more make Slemani Rotana a perfect option for business and leisure guests alike.

-Ends-

About Slemani Rotana:

Slemani Rotana offers the luxury of convenience and authentic tailored experiences for business and leisure travellers, as well as families. Located just 20 minutes by road from Sulaymaniyah International Airport, guests are just steps away from major attractions including the Sulaymaniyah Museum and vibrant bazaar. This contemporary property with striking design features 240 modern rooms and suites with the latest in-room technology, luxurious amenities, stunning city and mountain views, and some offering exclusive Club Rotana Lounge access with customized benefits. In addition to five outstanding dining venues, and 24-hour room service is available for total convenience. Business needs are met with five fully-equipped meeting rooms and a spacious ballroom, as well as a business centre with secretarial services. Guests can keep fit at Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club’s gymnasium, chill at the indoor and outdoor swimming pools, indulge in specialised massage treatments, or relax in the jacuzzi or sauna and steam rooms.

About Rotana:

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.

Further information on any Rotana property, its brands or reservations can be obtained by visiting rotana.com or by contacting one of the regional sales offices.