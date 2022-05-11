Rotana introduces the newest addition to the group’s expansive portfolio as it launches Edge

Edge delivers a powerful performance advantage to existing hospitality brands and supports with day-to-day systems and operations management

Dubai, UAE: Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with 112 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Turkey, announces today the launch of its newest brand, Edge by Rotana at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022.

For hotel owners who value independence and do not wish to undertake a traditional management transition, Edge by Rotana is the answer. It is a collection of independent hotels that retain their unique branding and individual characteristics, but through connecting seamlessly and cost effectively to Rotana’s advanced management and commercial systems, are able to substantially accelerate financial performance.

Edge provides the peace of mind to hotel owners as they have their day-to-day systems and operations handled by an expert team with decades of experience. Eyeing global expansion, the new brand allows Rotana to tap into additional international markets. Available for any property type, Edge has been created with flexibility and adaptability in mind with no specific requirements for the size or nature of the properties it supports aside from the need to adequately fulfill the requirements of their specific target segment.

With a four-pillared approach, Edge allows partners to build brand equity whilst retaining their unique branding and individual characteristics. It puts performance at the forefront, ensuring the brand is delivering on its promise through procedures, best practices, and quality assurance to maximise revenue and establish loyalty. Culture continues to be nurtured with training and leadership development.

For hotel owners, Edge ensures transparency, control, and cost efficiencies, including access to an up-to-the-minute overview of their property’s financial performance. The brand also offers wider distribution channels and reservation platforms, as well as support from the proven prestige and value of the Rotana brand and the Rotana Rewards loyalty programme, which all combine to elevate performance.

Commenting on the announcement, Rotana President and CEO Guy Hutchinson, said: “We are delighted to announce the latest addition to the Rotana portfolio as we continue growing in the region and expanding into new markets. Edge is a true testament to our agility to create distinctive brands and adapt to market trends whilst continuing to deliver on our singular brand promise – Treasured Time. Two properties have already been signed under the brand, 328 keys in Dubai and a further 268 keys in Istanbul, and we are looking forward to growing the brand across the region and beyond. With over 11,000 skilled team members, Edge will enable under-performing assets to accelerate returns and leverage our knowledge and expertise”.

Rotana currently operates 70 hotels in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Turkey, serving more than six million guests per year, including an impressive 10,012 keys across 36 hotels in the UAE alone. With an immediate pipeline of four hotels scheduled to open before the end of 2022, the stage is set for the company’s continued and tenacious expansion. The future pipeline consists of 42 upcoming projects, including 10 that will deliver more than 3,000 keys in the next three years. Significant hotel signings and new agreements will take place in Manama, Bahrain and Jubail in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, alongside further expansion in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Turkey.

In Qatar, Rotana has recently signed a new project that includes the management of Residences by Rotana, a 503 key property. Additionally, Rotana continues to strengthen its presence in Egypt as the group marks its debut in the capital with the signing of a management agreement for a 500 key Rotana hotel in New Cairo, along with a 180 key Rotana hotel in Alamein in the North Coast.

“ATM provides the ideal platform to launch Edge by Rotana and announce it to industry leaders and key stakeholders. As we grow our portfolio of brands, we look forward to advancing the conversation on the future of travel all whilst reinforcing our core values through our journey of expansion and development,” concluded Hutchinson.

Rotana plans to leverage the buoyant hospitality trade in the region and optimise its performance through a deep understanding of the market and localized focus, expediting landmark developments and hotel signings in line with the government’s vision to reinforce the Emirate’s position as a world leading travel destination.

