At the summit, ROSHN leadership offered expert insight into its Vision 2030-enabled mixed-use development strategy and its transformative role in leveraging innovative technology, championing sustainability, and driving people-first priorities.



RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, secures victory with ‘Best Use of Technology of the Year’ title at the Big 5 Global Summit & Awards, widely regarded as the preeminent and most impactful event within the construction industry. ROSHN made a substantial contribution to this global gathering by showcasing the expertise of its leadership through dynamic involvement in panel discussions.



The event held on December 5th in Dubai, witnessed ROSHN's participation alongside distinguished group of leaders, innovators, and influencers who gathered to shape the future of the real estate and construction sectors. The event saw David Grover, Group CEO, and Amr Saad, Associate Director of Building Information Modelling (BIM), provide comprehensive insights into how the Group is bringing its ambitious vision for the future lifestyle in Saudi Arabia to fruition.



The Big 5 Global included the annual Global Impact Awards, where ROSHN was shortlisted in seven awards categories: Workforce of the Future Initiative, Sustainable Construction Organization of the Year, Digital Twin Project of the Year, Community of the Future, Best Use of Technology of the Year, Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Sustainability Leader of the Year. The ROSHN delegation, led by GCEO David Grover, took home the award for Best Use of Technology of the Year, reflecting the Group’s commitment to innovation and strategic use of cutting-edge technology to develop future-ready communities.



“The Big 5 Global exceeded its name, bringing together such a diverse group of real estate and construction leaders to discuss the future of our industry,” said ROSHN Group CEO, David Grover. “It is an honor for us at ROSHN to have stood alongside our colleagues from around the world to showcase how we and Saudi Arabia are pioneering a new way of living centered on people-first, sustainable, and future-facing developments to truly transform the Kingdom’s urban environment. To also have our work recognized by winning Best Use Technology of the Year, after being shortlisted in 7 awards categories is both deeply humbling and a source of tremendous pride for us at ROSHN as we look to set new standards in the Kingdom and uplift our partners, reaffirming our dedication to excellence.”



At the summit, David Grover joined Brandy Scott, Summit Chair and esteemed radio host at Dubai Eye, in a captivating 'fireside chat.' During this engaging conversation, he shed light on ROSHN's instrumental role in advancing Vision 2030's ambitious social, economic, and business objectives through its extensive multi-asset real estate portfolio. This discussion encompassed ROSHN's efforts to strengthen supply chains through strategic partnerships with Saudi suppliers, the profound significance of sustainability and community, and a tantalizing glimpse into ROSHN's exciting future plans within the Kingdom.



Meanwhile, Amr Saad participated in a panel discussion focusing on the critical role of technology in the real estate realm, with a specific focus on 'predictive analytics and forecasting the future.' Drawing inspiration from ROSHN's pioneering role in Saudi Arabia, where it was recently the IMETA region’s first company to achieve the prestigious British Standards Institute (BSI) Smart City Kitemark, Amr provided the audience with insights into how ROSHN seamlessly integrates data-driven decision-making into its people-centric real estate strategies and how technology contributes to enhanced livability, sustainability, and overall quality of life.



The Big 5 Global Summit is the largest and most influential event for the construction industry, with this year’s event featuring over 68,000 attendees from around the world. The summit featured a host of forums, including the Big 5 Global Leaders Summit, the FutureTech Summit, Everything Architecture Showcase, Startup City pitch competition, and Global Impact Awards.



About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).



ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saud Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.



ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.



As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.



For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit roshn.sa