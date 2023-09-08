​​​​​​​ROSHN’s membership aligns its operations with areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, in-line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals

Riyadh: ROSHN, the Kingdom’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-funded giga-project, today announced being the first PIF Giga Project to become a member in the United Nations_Global_Compact, which cements its commitment to applying sustainable practices that are compatible with the United Nations’ goals for sustainable development, such as climate change, promoting resilient infrastructure, and creating inclusive and sustainable cities.

The United Nations Global Compact outlines ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour rights, environmental protection, and anti-corruption efforts that companies can voluntarily work to embody, reporting annually to the UN on their progress. ROSHN’s joining of the compact is part of its wider commitment to taking responsibility for the safety, well-being, and empowerment of its team members and the nation’s environment, alongside truly earning its status as Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real-estate developer.

“ROSHN has answered the UN Global Compact’s call. Our human-centric, people-first priorities are well stated, and by joining the Global Compact we cement our leadership position in the Kingdom and internationally as a PIF-backed giga project mandated to set new standards as we work to enable the Saudi Vision 2030. I look forward to updating the UN regularly on how we are incorporating these principles as we work to improve the quality of life for the people of Saudi Arabia,” said David Grover, ROSHN’s Group CEO.

Having joined the UN Global Compact, ROSHN will also submit annual Communication on Progress (CoP) reports detailing its work to implement the compact’s ten principles in its corporate strategy, culture, and day-to-day operations.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 Local Networks.

About ROSHN

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s integrated developments offer a new way of living, supported by amenities within walking distance as well as green spaces, sports hubs, cycle lanes, and living beyond walls. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, the Group is building at an unprecedented scale with a land bank of over 200 million sqm. The Group launched its flagship 20 million sqm community in Riyadh, SEDRA, in 2021 and delivered homes ahead of schedule, becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group went on to launch the 4 million sqm ALAROUS in Jeddah and announced two more integrated developments, WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm), and ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm). By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. Most recently, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah, featuring the Kingdom’s first canal project linked to the Red Sea, with over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters. The project will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit roshn.sa