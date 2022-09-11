Riyadh - ROSHN, the leading real estate developer powered by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, has been recently awarded the Best Place to Work certification for the second year in a row. During the company assessment, 93% of the employees responded to survey illustrating the company’s focus on creating a stand-out employee experience where everyone can be at their best work and belong.

The certification was based on anonymous ratings provided by employees and an HR Assessment evaluating the company people practices. Close to twenty workplace culture categories were measured, from work-life balance, leadership, and professional development opportunities to compensation, and perks and benefits.

“People are at the centre of ROSHN's strategy when it comes to designing our new communities, and the same goes for our internal organisation” said David Grover, Group Chief Executive Officer at ROSHN. He added “We couldn't do what we do without our amazing talented team. I want to congratulate those members of the ROSHN family who have helped in putting us among the best companies to work for in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the second consecutive year – this award is a testament to their dedication and commitment during a challenging and exciting phase of ROSHN's journey”

Best Places to Work is the most definitive ‘Employer of Choice’ certification that organizations aspire to achieve. Our Best Places to Work Assessment model is built on over 30 years of research in workplace excellence along with the best practices collected annually from over 5000 certified companies worldwide.

Ahmed Alhomoud, Chief Human Resources Officer at ROSHN, said “We are delighted to, once more, be recognized as one of the best employers in Saudi Arabia. At ROSHN, we believe that our people are our biggest asset and one of the most important aspects that gives us competitive advantage. We are motivated to create a work environment for our employees to reach their true potential.”

Companies named Best Place to Work know how to build a competitive advantage regardless of potential barriers, including company size, geographic dispersion and industry characteristics. For its second year of participation, ROSHN scored high in employee engagement, confidence in the leadership and talent focus.

