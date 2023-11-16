ROSHN awarded CIPS (Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply) Ethical Kitemark for sourcing and supplier management at conference.

Event in Riyadh marks the first time the CIPS Procurement and Supply Chain Conference has been held in Saudi Arabia, with ROSHN’s Main Sponsorship role playing a significant part.

Sponsorship reflects ROSHN’s commitment to supporting promising Saudi economic sectors and setting new standards within the region.

Riyadh: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, has received the prestigious CIPS (Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply) Ethical Kitemark at the CIPS Procurement and Supply Chain Conference in Saudi Arabia. ROSHN’s Iain McBride, Head of Commercial, was also honoured with a CIPS Procurement Pioneers award in recognition of his role in advancing the procurement profession.

The event, held at the Hilton Granada in Riyadh with ROSHN as the Main Sponsor, was the first CIPS conference in Saudi Arabia. The event brought together over 1,000 CIPS members, professionals, and leaders from the Kingdom and around the world with ROSHN’s. The attendees discussed and developed strategies covering a range of issues affecting procurement and supply chain management. ROSHN’s sponsorship reflected its commitment to playing a part in bringing world-class events to the Kingdom, establishing it as an international centre of excellence, supporting promising economic sectors in Saudi Arabia, and setting new standards within the region. In addition to receiving his award, Iain McBride, Head of Commercial​ ​for ROSHN Group, also contributed his expert insight to a panel discussion on building best-practice procurement processes and resilient and sustainable supply chains and through a mix of local and international partnerships with stakeholders both locally and from around the world.

“At ROSHN, partnering with the best and setting the highest standards possible are two of our guiding principles, reflecting our values of integrity, responsibility, trust, and empowerment, while also contributing to our Saudi Vision 2030 commitments. In sponsoring the CIPS Procurement and Supply Chain Conference, we are proud to bring this world-leading event to the Kingdom, creating a truly ground-breaking opportunity for the exchange of procurement knowledge, expertise, strategies, and solutions,” said David Grover, ROSHN Group CEO.

The globally recognised CIPS Ethical Kitemark, awarded to ROSHN at the event and presented to Iain McBride, is CIPS’ foremost accreditation for ethical corporate practices. It was awarded to ROSHN following intensive assessment of the training given to ROSHN staff in ethical sourcing and supplier management, alongside ROSHN’s adoption of values, strategy, and practice in-line with CIPS’ Corporate Code of Ethics.

Receiving the CIPS Ethical Kitemark reflects ROSHN's unwavering commitment to upholding ethical practices within our Commercial processes and activity. It underscores our dedication to transparency, integrity, and the highest standards of professional conduct, marking us out as a Client of Choice. I'd also like to express my personal thanks to CIPS for the recognition given to me at the event. It was an incredible honour to receive the award and reflects the opportunities offered by ROSHN to all its team to be a part of setting new standards, including in the procurement field as all of us in the profession work to establish its vital strategic importance. All of us at ROSHN look forward to continuing to work with CIPS and the wider procurement and supply community to raise the bar across the region,” said McBride.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s integrated developments offer a new way of living, supported by amenities within walking distance as well as green spaces, sports hubs, cycle lanes, and living beyond walls. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, the Group is building at an unprecedented scale with a land bank of over 200 million sqm. The Group launched its flagship 20 million sqm community in Riyadh, SEDRA, in 2021 and delivered homes ahead of schedule, becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group went on to launch the 4 million sqm ALAROUS in Jeddah and announced two more integrated developments, WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm), and ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm). By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. Most recently, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah featuring the Kingdom’s first ever canal project, linking the Red Sea to over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 6.8 million square kilometers. The project will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people. As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living, visit Roshn.sa