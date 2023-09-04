The list showcases the most prominent and impactful developers in the GCC region and endorses ROSHN’s integrated, mixed-asset development approach

Riyadh: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-funded giga-project, has been named the top developer in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

The accolade sees ROSHN moving up from 9th position in 2022 and marks a significant milestone in ROSHN’s journey, further strengthening its position as a leader in the Gulf region's property development sector and symbolizing a new era of development excellence being introduced by the group across the Gulf.

“We are honoured and thrilled to have been named Construction Week’s top GCC developer for 2023," said ROSHN Group GCEO David Grover. “This recognition is a reflection of our team's hard work, dedication, and passion for creating exceptional living and working spaces in the Gulf region and is an endorsement of ROSHN’s strategy to improve the quality of life in the Kingdom. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability in our projects, and this award motivates us to continue delivering an unparalleled level of excellence.”

Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developer list showcases the most prominent and impactful developers in the GCC region, with the winner selected based on a number of criteria, including the value of completed projects, the value of projects under construction, the value of recently awarded contracts, and the company’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainability endeavours.

The award is a testament to the company's ability to consistently exceed industry standards and contribute to the growth and development of the GCC's real estate sector and reflects the trust and confidence that clients, partners, and stakeholders place in ROSHN’s ability to deliver outstanding projects.

ROSHN’s dedication to sustainable development practices has played a pivotal role in this achievement. The company prioritizes environmentally friendly designs, energy-efficient technologies, and community-focused initiatives across all its projects. This commitment aligns with the region's growing emphasis on sustainability and green building practices.

The recognition comes as ROSHN advances a strategy of building coast-to-coast in Saudi Arabia, expanding its range of operations to elevate its quality-of-life agenda, and lead the region in innovation and disruptive technologies. This journey will transform ROSHN into a globally significant multi-asset-class developer and enable the goals of Vision 2030.

Having launched five projects (SEDRA and WEREFA in Riyadh, ALAROUS and MARAFY in Jeddah, and ALFULWA, in the Eastern Province) since inception in 2020, ROSHN’s projects are a major contributor to meeting the Saudi government’s target of 70% homeownership by 2030.

