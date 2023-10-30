ROSHN booth at event will immerse visitors in ALFULWA development in Saudi’s eastern province, showcasing ROSHN’s signature approach to sustainable, mixed-use developments

HRH Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province to present ROSHN with an award to recognise the importance of the Group’s sponsorship

Riyadh: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, is Diamond Partner of Restatex Asharqia Real Estate Exhibition and will be recognized with an award for its role in enhancing the event.

Restatex is one of the Kingdom’s leading real estate events and takes place from the 31st of October to 3rd of November at the Dhahran Expo in the Eastern Province. At the event, ROSHN’s 300 square metre booth will showcase its ALFULWA development, ROSHN’s first integrated community development in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, the project spans an area of over 10.8 million square meters in the south of Al Hofuf. It includes more than 18,000 diverse residential units, including villas, townhouses, and duplexes. The community also encompasses all essential amenities, including mosques, healthcare centers, commercial facilities, educational institutions, and sports facilities, surrounded by green gardens and open spaces.

The booth is equipped with cutting edge technology, including transparent OLED touch screens, interactive models, and an immersive VR room, will immerse visitors to the booth in ALFULWA’s landscape, which integrates ROSHN’s signature mix of integrated vital and lifestyle amenities with the region’s iconic Al Dakhna mountain to create an innovative, transformative and sustainable approach to mixed-use real-estate development.

ROSHN will also be honoured at Restatex with an award presented by HRH Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province, to Eng. Waseem Khashan, Executive Director of Marketing at ROSHN Group. The award recognises ROSHN’s contribution to the exhibition’s success through its sponsorship, which is part of ROSHN’s wider strategy to partner with leading organisations and events to raise standards, drive the Kingdom’s economic diversification, and position it on the world stage in-line with Saudi Vision 2030.

“We are proud at ROSHN to both support one of the most important real estate events in the Kingdom and to join the conference to enhance our engagement with potential partners and industry leaders. Restatex and similar events are vital to the continued growth of our industry here in Saudi Arabia, by bringing together leaders from the region and the world, they provide us all with the opportunity to learn, share, and collaborate as we seek to raise the bar, striving to achieve the goals of Vision 2030 together.

We are excited to be here today in the Eastern Province, presenting our first integrated communities in the region, specifically in the southern part of Al Hofuf, 'ALFULWA,' which spans an area of more than 10.8 million square meters, and pleased to stand with our peers, to enhance this event. We aspire to continue leading and excelling in the field of real estate development in this flourishing country”, said David Grover, ROSHN Group CEO.

Restatex as one of the leading real estate events in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, attracts the attendance of real estate and finance leaders, providing a platform for the industry to highlight the real estate sector’s vital role in economic diversification. ROSHN sponsorship of the event builds on its impactful presence at major events in 2023 including Cityscape Global and the Future Investment Initiative (FII).

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s integrated developments offer a new way of living, supported by amenities within walking distance as well as green spaces, sports hubs, cycle lanes, and living beyond walls. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, the Group is building at an unprecedented scale with a land bank of over 200 million sqm. The Group launched its flagship 20 million sqm community in Riyadh, SEDRA, in 2021 and delivered homes ahead of schedule, becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group went on to launch the 4 million sqm ALAROUS in Jeddah and announced two more integrated developments, WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm), and ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm). By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. Most recently, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah featuring the Kingdom’s first ever canal project, linking the Red Sea to over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 6.8 million square kilometers. The project will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people. As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

