Kitemark reflects ROSHN’s commitment to values of trust, integrity, and responsibility and high-quality of team training

Riyadh, 11 September 2023: ROSHN, the Kingdom’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-funded giga-project, has attained the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) Ethical Kitemark for procurement, in recognition of its practical application of ethical values across its procurement and supply practices.

The globally recognsied Ethical Kitemark is CIPS’ foremost accreditation for ethical corporate practices. It was awarded to ROSHN following intensive assessment of the training given to ROSHN staff in ethical sourcing and supplier management, alongside ROSHN’s adoption of values, strategy, and practice in-line with CIPS’ Corporate Code of Ethics. ROSHN is eligible to display the Kitemark for 12 months, after which its ongoing commitment to CIPS’ standards will be reassessed.

“At ROSHN we are committed to our values of trust, integrity, and responsibility in all our work. The CIPS Ethical Kitemark is testament to the way our team live these values in their day-to-day work, exemplifying the highest standards of professional conduct. This achievement is not just a badge of honour; it aligns seamlessly with our broader vision of being industry leaders who prioritise ethical considerations in all our commercial endeavours, instilling trust among our stakeholders and partners cementing our reputation as a client of choice,” said David Grover, ROSHN’s Group CEO.

ROSHN’s Commercial Team, led by Tayeb Sunhouri, drove ROSHN’s Kitemark accreditation process, demonstrating ROSHN’s wider alignment with CIPS’ Corporate Code of Ethics. This includes company-wide understanding and commitment to business ethics, laws, and regulations across the organisation; conducting all business relationships with respect, honesty, integrity, and safety while actively supporting corporate social responsibility (CSR); demonstrating professionalism to drive unethical practices from the supply chain, including safeguarding key environmental standards; and accepting accountability and taking ownership of business ethics through a culture of leading by example.

The CIPS Kitemark follows ROSHN’s achievement of a range of other key standards and kitemarks in 2023, including seven International Standard Organisation (ISO) certifications and the Diamond Mostadam green building rating. ROSHN also recently became the first PIF-backed giga project to join the UN Global Compact on sustainable and socially responsible business policies.

-ENDS-

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s integrated developments offer a new way of living, supported by amenities within walking distance as well as green spaces, sports hubs, cycle lanes, and living beyond walls. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, the Group is building at an unprecedented scale with a land bank of over 200 million sqm. The Group launched its flagship 20 million sqm community in Riyadh, SEDRA, in 2021 and delivered homes ahead of schedule, becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group went on to launch the 4 million sqm ALAROUS in Jeddah and announced two more integrated developments, WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm), and ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm). By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. Most recently, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah, featuring the Kingdom’s first canal project linked to the Red Sea, with over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters. The project will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development. This approach has led ROSHN to become the first PIF-backed giga project to join the UN Global Compact and has earnt ROSHN the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit Roshn.sa