A meeting of the Scientific and Technical Council was held at JSC TVEL in the ‘Development of Technologies for Decommissioning Nuclear and Radiation Hazardous Facilities’ session. At the meeting, the attendees reviewed the results of research and development work that has been carried out, and also discussed projects planned for implementation in 2022-2023. The research and development work is being carried out by specialists from Siberian Chemical Combine (JSC SCC, based in Seversk, Tomsk region), A.A. Bochvar High-Technology Research Institute of Inorganic Materials (JSC VNIINM, Moscow), as well as JSC SSC RF-IPPE (based in Obninsk, Kaluga region).

Since 2019, JSC TVEL has been Rosatom’s integrator for the decommissioning business area. The integrator consolidates industry competencies and references, and coordinates the development and implementation of new technologies, including digital and automated solutions.

The developments presented at the meeting will enable work to decommission facilities to be carried out remotely, which will reduce the radiation exposure to operators. The use of such technologies will improve safety and allow work to be carried out more efficiently, which will subsequently help to drastically reduce the cost of their implementation.

A packaged unit for laser-based decontamination of material surfaces, developed by JSC SCC, makes it possible to decontaminate odd-shaped areas. Trials have shown that it will effectively cope with radiation pollution, which improves the environmental safety of production processes. Surfaces do not need to be cleaned of oil and paint before using the technology. The initial cost estimate also confirms the economic competitiveness of this chosen method.

A system for the dry remote decontamination of building structures, also developed by JSC SCC, enables work to be carried remotely at a certain distance from the mechanism. A consolidated economic assessment of decontamination methods shows an initial cost reduction of two times compared to the manual work needed for chipping concrete surfaces, and four times compared to working with hand tools (jackhammers or grinding machines). The operator works at a distance of 2-3 metres and regulates the operation of the hoses. The unit is suitable to use on large surfaces. The installation of this system solves two main problems: it enables work to be carried out remotely and prevents dust from forming - in this regard, there are no alternatives to this system.

A fibre-optic system for measuring the dose rate of gamma radiation in hard-to-reach places, developed by JSC SSC RF-IPPE, registers beta and gamma radiation at the sensor level. The system is resistant to neutron radiation and can operate in high radioactive fields. It can also be used for quantitative analysis of gamma and beta fields. In the future, it will be possible to use this technology to develop a channel for monitoring the gamma-activity of nuclear fuel in the refuelling mechanism in fast neutron reactors.

Scientists from JSC VNIINM proposed a project to develop technology for inspecting the content of fissile nuclides in inhomogeneous waste packages, as well as to create an installation based on this technology. The project will make it possible to reduce the cost and shorten the time needed for monitoring whether waste complies with acceptance and nuclear safety criteria. The results of the research and development activity translate into practical applications within nuclear enterprises. The experts of the Scientific and Technical Council felt that the topic was relevant and shared their proposals for how the technology could be developed.

Vadim Sukhikh, Director of Decommissioning Programmes at JSC TVEL, commented: “As a customer, TVEL is prepared to continue financing these projects while taking into account two factors. The first is that the technology needs to be able to be replicated across different nuclear facilities. Secondly, the technology should be developed independently of foreign equipment suppliers.”

-Ends-