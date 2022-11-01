Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has signed a contract with Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC), ‘Khedmah’, to provide a number of vehicle related services through the company’s various channels. The agreement comes as part of efforts to promote integration and partnership between public and private sector institutions to facilitate the provision of services to citizens and residents alike.

The contract was signed by Major General Khalifa bin Ali Al Siyabi, Assistant Inspector General of Administrative and Financial Affairs at ROP Police and Customs, and Said bin Ahmed Safrar, CEO of OIFC.

Under the contract, Khedmah, in the first phase, will provide for the payment of traffic violation fines and the printing service of Mulkiya. These facilities will be provided gradually through Khedmah's various channels, including its 68 branches across Wilayats of Oman, bill payment machines, Khedmah app, and the company's website. The channels available for each service will be announced in due course of time. Initially, all Khedmah branches will support payment of traffic fines, with an addition of Mulkiya printing services available in 25 self-service devices located in selected Khedmah branches including Khedmah kiosks in shopping malls.

Said bin Ahmed Safrar, Chief Executive Officer, OIFC, said, “We are delighted to sign this agreement with the Royal Oman Police, which is one of the Sultanate's leading service providers to citizens and residents. This contract represents both parties' shared belief in offering additional benefits to the general public who use traffic services. The collaboration will save the public time, effort, and money by allowing them to perform a variety of services under one roof, improving the overall customer experience.”

“This contract also reflects Khedmah's strategy and efforts to expand and diversify the services it provides to its customers. We will continue to study customer needs and market developments, as well as forging effective partnerships with various public and private sectors to provide unique solutions that meet and exceed customer expectations,” he added.

In line with national initiatives to achieve digital transformation, Khedmah aspires to innovate in its operations and create new and advanced digital solutions for financial transactions. The company's services and digital platforms are today of high quality. With the goal of keeping up with the needs of all segments of society, the company has recently added several services to its billing solutions, such as, Vehicle Insurance Payments service from Dhofar Insurance and Vodafone subscription and recharge services. Also, Khedmah provides postal and logistics services in collaboration with Oman Post & ASYAD Express.

Established in 1979, OIFC is one of the leading Investment and services companies and specialises in billing, collection and debt factoring for electricity, water and telecom services in the Sultanate. It serves as a central point for customers to pay all electricity, water and communications bills, payment of the benefits of the General Authority for Social Insurance. The company also provides prepaid recharge of telephone and electricity connections, as well as renewing subscriptions of recreational and entertainment digital platforms.

