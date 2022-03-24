Rolls-Royce has signed an agreement with Air bp that will reduce net carbon emissions from gas turbine tests carried out at three sites and support one of the organisation’s key sustainability commitments.

It ensures that all of the aviation fuel supplied for engine testing at Rolls-Royce facilities in Derby and Bristol, UK and Dahlewitz, Germany will be a 10% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend.

The SAF is derived primarily from waste-based sustainable feedstocks such as used cooking oils and will be blended with traditional aviation jet fuel by Air bp. Deliveries will begin this summer and the 10% neat SAF element will total around three million litres a year.

In addition, Air bp will provide the fuel for the very first run of the Rolls-Royce UltraFan® demonstrator engine, which will be carried out entirely on 100% SAF later this year. UltraFan will deliver new levels of aviation sustainability in terms of improved fuel burn efficiency and 100% SAF capability. The demonstrator will be the largest aero engine in the world.

Chris Cholerton, President – Civil Aerospace, Rolls-Royce, said: “This agreement delivers on a commitment we made that the fuel for testing and development is a 10% Sustainable Aviation Fuel blend by 2023. We want to encourage the use of SAF throughout the aviation industry and this agreement is an example of the firm commitments fuel producers require to support their continued production investment.

“I will be proud and excited to see the UltraFan on our state-of-the-art testbed running for the first time on 100% SAF, creating a new chapter in engineering excellence and sustainable aviation history.”

Andreea Moyes, Sustainability Director, Air bp, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Rolls-Royce to achieve their sustainability goals. As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we are leveraging our expertise in the sourcing of renewable feedstocks, SAF production, logistics and end customer supply. Our ambition is to be the decarbonisation partner in the aviation industry and we are working at pace to promote SAF availability, accessibility and affordability to support global aviation in realising its low carbon ambitions.”

The three Rolls-Royce testing centres of excellence cover engines for different aerospace sectors – Derby, civil aviation; Bristol, defence, and Dahlewitz, near Berlin, business aviation. Engines from the Trent, EJ 200 and Pearl families are routinely tested before delivery to customers, while product improvement tests are also regularly conducted.

Rolls-Royce has previously committed to ensuring all of its Trent and Business Aviation engines are compatible with 100% SAF by 2023. All Trent and Business Aviation engines are already certified and ready to operate on a 50% SAF blend with traditional fossil-based aviation jet fuel.

-Ends-

About the Air bp and its fuel for Rolls-Royce

SAF provides a lifecycle carbon reduction of up to 80% compared to the traditional jet fuel it replaces.

About UltraFan

The UltraFan demonstrator is currently on build at Rolls-Royce’s Derby facility and is the world’s largest engine at 140 inches fan diameter. It will start testing at the company’s new Testbed 80 facility, also in Derby, later this year. UltraFan offers a 25% fuel efficiency improvement compared to the first generation of Trent engine and will be capable of running on 100% SAF from day one of service. In addition UltraFan offers a 40% improvement in NOx and up to 35% lower noise.

UltraFan is scalable for narrowbody or widebody aircraft, gas turbines will continue to be the bedrock of long-haul aviation for many years, and UltraFan’s efficiency will help improve the economics of an industry transition to more sustainable fuels, which are likely to be more expensive in the short-term than traditional jet fuel.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce pioneers the power that matters to connect, power and protect society. We have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in our operations by 2030 (excluding product testing) and joined the UN Race to Zero campaign in 2020, affirming our ambition to play a fundamental role in enabling the sectors in which we operate achieve net zero carbon by 2050.

Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces and navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers.

Annual underlying revenue was £10.95 billion in 2021, underlying operating profit was £414m and we invested £1.18 billion on research and development. We also support a global network of 28 University Technology Centres, which position Rolls-Royce engineers at the forefront of scientific research.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69)

For further information, please contact:

Bill O’Sullivan

Communications Manager – Civil Aerospace

Rolls-Royce plc

bill.osullivan@rolls-royce.com