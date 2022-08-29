Abu Dhabi: Over the years of experience, Nirvana has developed a deep understanding of the market needs and gaps and started bridging them by being a fully integrated company that caters to both business and leisure needs.

“Since its inception, Nirvana assured that customer experience is as important as any other factors of success, we aim to help people drive not only a car, but their passion.” Said Omar Al Ali – Nirvana Tourism & Logistics CEO.

And to cater for the most demanding elite and offer the whole spectrum of travel and hospitality services, is not something beyond the reach anymore. Which is why a key component of Nirvana treats is its fleet of luxury cars, fully equipped with the latest technological features.

Led by a team of car enthusiasts, Nirvana’s limousine service section strives to exceed the expectations, whether by offering the latest models or the one-of-a-kind service.

The carefully selected and scrupulously maintained fleet is what sets Nirvana on the top of the market and ensures safety and satisfaction of all customers.

The latest addition to Nirvana’s fleet of luxury cars is the majestic, head-turning Rolls Royce Ghost 2022.

The new version of the time-honored brand joining the exotic collection comes with the latest features that will ensure a superb driving experience that “inspires greatness” as Rolls Royce’s motto says.

With a smooth, whisper-quiet engine, this wonder of a car provides endless power and peerless ride quality.

About Nirvana Holding

Supports the development of the travel and tourism industry and provides all related services from travel and tourism to events and project management, nationally and internationally. Nirvana Holding consists of 4 entities: Nirvana Travel & Tourism, Nirvana Over the World, Nirvana Tours & Logistics services, and Nirvana Global Travel.

About Nirvana Tours & Logistics

Nirvana Tours and Logistics is a specialized travel company based in the UAE, with headquarters in Abu Dhabi, and is a sister company to Nirvana Travel & Tourism which was established in 2007. As a part of Nirvana Holdings, the company draws on a wealth of experience in the travel market to offer unique, quality services to UAE government, corporate, private and retail clients all over the country and internationally. The company professionally manages hotel booking, transportation, event management, group tours, and more. In 2021, Nirvana Tours and Logistics expanded their offerings to spearhead the company’s commitment to addressing logistics needs, with a dedicate in-house fleet of vehicles and a highly experienced team. The company offer expert logistics solutions, while offering the same level of quality care expected from a member of the Nirvana Holding.