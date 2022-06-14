Ghita joins the business after many years working in the region for a range of luxury automotive brands

RM Sotheby’s looks to build on its global reputation for excellence in what is regarded as the world’s most important developing market for collector cars

Dubai: RM Sotheby’s continues to expand its EMEA team into new regions with the appointment of Ghita Mejdi as a consultant in the Middle East, based in Dubai.

Ghita joins the team with a wealth of experience built in executive positions within many of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers, having worked with Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari, and Maserati. Ghita has spent the last 20 years as a highly regarded senior executive in leading marketing and communications positions and boasts an exceptional level of automotive knowledge and business experience in the Middle East. She will work to boost growth in the region and will be the company’s first permanent representative in what is recognized as one of the most important developing collector car markets.

Greg Anderson, Managing Director of RM Sotheby’s, EMEA, says: “I am delighted to welcome Ghita to our expanding EMEA team, bringing her wealth of experience and fine reputation to RM Sotheby’s. This is a crucial step in developing our presence in strategically important markets and furthering our unparalleled client offering and reputation as the leading classic car auction house globally. We have seen remarkable growth in EMEA in the past 12 months and I am very excited to continue to deliver the very best service to our clients.”

RM Sotheby’s now looks forward to its flagship auction in Monterey held in August, followed by European auctions offering some of the finest cars at stunning locations such as St. Moritz, Munich, and London.

Ghita’s contact details are: gmejdi@rmsothebys.com