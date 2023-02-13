Riyadh, KSA – Passengers in Saudi Arabia will benefit from reliable coverage and high-speed internet while on the Riyadh Metro, thanks to CommScope’s DAS (Distributed Antenna System) ERA™ technology, deployed by ACES.

When Advanced Communications and Electronic Systems (ACES), a leading international neutral host operator and digital infrastructure company, won a contract as a Neutral Host provider for the Riyadh Metro they turned to CommScope to help with deploying an LTE mobile communication network for phase 1 of the major infrastructure project.

Riyadh Metro is one of the most visible transportation projects in the region, with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia government spending more than $22 billion on its construction. It will consist of six metro lines, with the first one scheduled to be fully operational to the public later this year.

ACES chose CommScope’s DAS ERA™ technology for its all-digital distributed antenna system, which makes in-building wireless solutions simpler to install, easier to manage and less expensive to operate – while giving operators, neutral hosts and enterprises the room they need to grow as new technologies and applications come to the market.

“CommScope has an extensive history of providing wireless solutions for metropolitan railways worldwide,” stated Samuel Buttarelli VP Sales Intelligent Cellular Networks, CommScope. “We are pleased to support ACES with the technology and expertise to deploy our ERA digital DAS platform enabling cellular services from day one on the Riyadh Metro.”

“The launch of the Riyadh Metro project is a reflection of the long-term strategic partnership between ACES and CommScope,” added ACES CTO, Prof. Khalid AlMashouq. “CommScope is a trusted partner of choice for us, we know we can rely on the state-of-the-art DAS for projects that help to realize the Kingdom Vision of 2023.”

