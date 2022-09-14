Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Riverbed today announced Alluvio IQ, a new cloud-native, SaaS-delivered Unified Observability service that empowers IT with actionable insights and intelligent automation to fix problems faster and improve digital service quality. Alluvio IQ leverages full-fidelity network performance and end-user experience data across every transaction in the digital enterprise and applies AI and machine learning to contextually correlate data streams and alerts to identify the most business-impacting events. The new service enables IT organizations to “shift left,” empowering all staff to do the job of more experienced IT experts, freeing-up senior IT staff to focus on strategic business initiatives.

“We are thrilled to unveil Alluvio IQ and deliver on our vision to create a highly innovative, differentiated SaaS-delivered Unified Observability service,” said Dan Smoot, CEO of Riverbed. “Observability today has evolved in the market to deal beyond the challenges of application monitoring, testing, and management. As IT teams continue to face issues managing complex, highly distributed environments, Riverbed saw the need for a broader definition and approach to solve an expanded set of challenges. We believe a unified approach to observability is key to allowing organizations to take back the reigns of IT by transforming massive amounts of data into actionable insights that drive enterprise performance and deliver exceptional digital experiences.”

Alluvio IQ – A More Comprehensive, Unified Approach to Observability

Alluvio IQ was designed to help IT teams address the challenges caused by today’s complex IT environments, resource constraints, and data silos. Alluvio IQ leverages full-stack, full-fidelity telemetry about the end user, the network, and application to analyze 10+ million data points per minute for complete visibility, even into remote and hybrid work environments. Unlike other products that correlate events primarily based on time, Alluvio automates the process of gathering and correlating 10,000+ metrics per minute across time, device, location, and applications. Alluvio IQ also provides automated investigative workflows designed to replicate the best practices of expert IT teams enabling enterprises to filter out noise, reduce escalations, set priorities, and scale knowledge residing in the minds of a few across the broader IT team.

Alluvio IQ enables IT organizations to move from simple monitoring and visibility to reap the full benefits of unified observability. Some of those benefits include:

Reduced MTTR with actionable insights and intelligent automation that improve digital service quality and enable more productive customers and employees.

with actionable insights and intelligent automation that improve digital service quality and enable more productive customers and employees. Improved first-level resolution rates by enabling junior teams to do the job of senior staff with confidence and without needing to escalate.

by enabling junior teams to do the job of senior staff with confidence and without needing to escalate. Increase agility and productivity by reducing alert fatigue so operators can focus on fewer, more critical events with more first-time fixes.

Alluvio IQ is the first service built on the new Alluvio Unified Observability platform, a secure, highly available and scalable SaaS platform for cloud-native observability services. Alluvio IQ and the Platform are part of the Alluvio by Riverbed portfolio, which also include industry-leading visibility tools for network performance management (NPM), IT Infrastructure Monitoring (ITIM) and Digital Experience Management (DEM), which encompasses application performance management (APM) and end user experience monitoring (EUEM).

“Modern IT environments are highly distributed and increasingly complex, making it more difficult to effectively or efficiently manage these environments and deliver positive experiences,” stated Bob Laliberte, principal analyst, ESG. “Compounding the issue is the “Great Resignation” reducing the number of experienced operations team members. Riverbed’s Alluvio IQ enables organizations to transform vast amounts of data into actionable insights so operations can regain control, drive greater operational efficiencies, (even with less experienced team members) and deliver enhanced customer experiences.”

For more information on Riverbed Alluvio IQ, please visit www.riverbed.com/alluvio-iq