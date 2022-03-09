Kuwait, Kuwait City: Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, affirms its deeply held commitment to build rapport with its customers by offering them an exceptional and comprehensive communication experience, through rewarding customers with prizes that meet their needs and aspirations.



Ooredoo Kuwait in association with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has announced the winner for the long-awaited grand prize draw of “Ooredoo Treasure”, Mr. Mneef Mehsen AlHarbi who won the Mercedes CLA. Further, the winner of the amazing “Ooredoo Surprise” contest was also announced, in which Ms. Maitha AlMutairi was awarded with 10,000 KWD.



Jawaher Khaled Al-Azmi, Shah Al-Azmi and Mahboob Khan Khan were also among the luckiest with Ooredoo Kuwait, in which each winner won a ticket for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Real Madrid Champions League round-of-16 first leg, as part of the postpaid subscription package.

Commenting on the draw event, Sundos Al-Shatti, Ooredoo Kuwait’s Director Digital Services, said: “We constantly intensify our efforts to sustain our position as a leading customer-focused company. Our customers who subscribe to our products and services deserve exceptional rewards because they are investing so much in us, and it is only right to invest back in them”.

“Our one rule of thumb is to continue providing a comprehensive customer experience. Our customers are our constant driver to continually provide distinguished services through the continuous development of our services, offers and prizes. We are also keen on providing the highest quality of services and the best promotions to boost our direct interaction with customers” Al-Shatti added.



Such constant interaction enables us to better understand the customer’s needs and create offers that suits their aspirations, which ultimately enhances our leading position in the telecommunications sector locally and internationally” Al-Shatti concluded.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, since then, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates number of telecom operators in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunis, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.