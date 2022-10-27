With over 5 billion viewers tuning to watch their favourite sport, soccer fans are looking for an immersive stadium experience in their living room

UAE – EROS, a leading tech retailer with 15+ stores in the UAE, has announced that the FIFA World Cup 2022 has fuelled demand for big screen TVs/ panels and soundbars - forecasting a spike in sales of up to 200 percent.

According to FIFA, Qatar 2022 will be watched by over 5 billion people. A recent study by YouGov, also indicates that seven in ten soccer fans in the UAE plan/ prefer to watch the World Cup 2022 at home.

EROS highlights that the World Cup remains a social experience and fans will spend an average of 5,400 minutes to watch their much-awaited month-long sport at the comfort of their home along with family or friends. UAE residents will look at upgrading their old TVs to at least a minimum of 65-to-98-inch screen for a heightened stadium experience - as this is the first World Cup to take place in an Arab country.

There are several attributes a fan will look into, to evoke the atmosphere of the stadium apart from a large screen. This includes a quicker refresh rate that is required for fast-moving sports, smooth picture quality, life-like sound, and better connectivity among other smart features.

EROS will also provide a range of promotions, such as additional warranty, free soundbars, Buy Now Pay Later, easy/zero interest payment plans, and discounts among other value-added offers. In addition, the retailer will provide a sustainable trade-in option for consumers to exchange their old TVs and help them save.

Mohammad Badri, Director, EROS Group said, “The World Cup is one of the most-watched sport events worldwide. Fans who want to have a closer, better view and feel the thrill of the World Cup actions, will definitely take this opportunity combined with other festive promotions to upgrade their TV for a bigger screen. At EROS, consumers can choose from a premium to an affordable range of TVs and also save significantly with our attractive promotions.”

EROS will run a massive promotion from October 24th to November 30th both in-stores and online along with providing 24-hour delivery and free installation in any emirates.

About EROS

EROS Group is a 54-years reputed organization specializing in the distribution and retail of consumer electronics, mobility, IT, Home Appliance, and convergence products. The Group benefits from its base in the UAE which is strategically positioned at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe with a serving ability to over two billion people, through a complex channel mix of Power Retailers, Independent Retailers, Souq Markets, Re-Exporters, System Integrators, Architects, Consultants, and experts.

The Group has evolved from a one-store, one-brand distribution house to build a portfolio of world-class international brands and retail stores including brand boutiques. The Group serves customers in the UAE and select markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Region. The Organization proudly partners with over fourteen international brands, operates 14 retail stores including 3 Samsung & 2 Huawei experience showrooms across UAE and has three service centres across the UAE. EROS Group continues to operate through a seamless logistical process daily to deliver on its core objective: Customer Delight. For more information, please visit www.erosgroup.ae or www.eros.ae