Dubai, UAE: Carbon calculation, carbon capture, smart technology and a commitment to responsible retailing is the future for sector manufacturing, says Simon Hacker, CEO of Alpha Nero, the UAE’s leading retail concept development specialists, working with high–end, global and regional luxury brands. Alpha Nero offers fully integrated solutions, from technical drawings, production, permit and documentation to coordination, delivery, and installation.

Working towards United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) goals, Alpha Nero strives to uphold the 10 guiding principles starting with company values and a culturally diverse team through fair practice across the value chain and a mission to ‘preserve the best of today for a better tomorrow’. Collaborating with clients on their retail manufacturing requirements must go hand in hand with reducing carbon footprints and increasing the industry's environmental responsibility targets.

A UNGC member since the company's inception in 2014, Simon Hacker has made a significant capital investment into carbon–inventory-based software and engaged and educated stakeholders as well as employees on Alpha Nero’s sustainability goals and journey. He has also consistently aligned the business with the UNGC 10 principles while being transparent and consistent with all reports and training expected of UNGC members.

Conceptualised and developed in-house, Alpha Nero will shortly launch a brand-new carbon inventory-based software, in line with CHG corporate accounting and reporting standards that captures scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. Engaging industry peers to educate and empower them on the importance of environmental impact is key to Alpha Nero’s commitment to the UNGC principles moving forward.

“We want to maintain transparent communications both internally and externally across our work with straight forward project management and environmental disclosure,” said Simon Hacker.

“As part of Alpha Nero’s commitment to the UNGC we are committed to elevating the importance of a sustainable retail manufacturing practice and industry, in the GCC region and beyond. It is perfectly possible to achieve this whilst not forsaking expansion plans or the business bottom line. Our goal is to collaborate with our customers on their retail expansion plans, while striving to reduce our carbon footprint & increase our environmental responsibility,” Hacker continued.

The new software not only captures company-wide emissions but is also able to deep dive into data, by project, allowing companies to engage with stakeholders across the value chain, from suppliers to end consumers. This in itself will truly change the way manufacturing impacts the environment. Based on reports from the software and in accordance with UNGC protocol and parameters, the Alpha Nero projects team will actively recommend alternative materials to all clients.

Aligning with the UAE’s COP goal to become Net Zero by 2050, Alpha Nero is exploring ‘Direct Air Capture’ (DAC) to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Further partnerships with ‘No More Bottles’ to eradicate the company's single-use plastic output, and Ehfaaz, a circular recycling organisation that repurposes solid MDF waste, sawdust, paper, plastic and metal from projects are geared towards the business’s commitment to achieving zero waste to landfill.

As part of Alpha Nero’s expansion, the upcoming factory and facilities in Dubai Production City are LEED-certified and powered by solar panels. By implementing the usage of solar panels at the UAE facility, the company is able to reduce its reliance on the burning of fossil fuels for energy generation, reducing both the carbon footprint and that of brand partners. The projected average carbon offset during the lifetime of the project is 16, 434, 000 Kg CO2e and the projected average clean energy that will be produced during the lifetime of the project is: 37, 350, 000 kWh

“Investing in corporate sustainability is crucial for retail manufacturers, not only for the sake of the environment but also by way of transparency through to the end consumer, who are demanding such awareness from brands and businesses across the world” notes Hacker.

“At Alpha Nero we are committed to educating our brand partners and clients on what it means to be authentically sustainable – across the value chain – by presenting each project’s carbon emissions via our carbon calculating software and then making informed recommendations towards low emission alternate materials” he said.

About Alpha Nero

Alpha Nero is a Dubai-based retail design and production company, offering fully integrated solutions, from technical drawings, production, permit and documentation to coordination, logistics, delivery and installation.

Founded by Simon Hacker in 2014, the company specializes in manufacturing capabilities from design to production and installation across the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia. With a solid expertise in shop-fitting and retail merchandising, Alpha Nero focuses on the manufacturing of shop fixtures, shop-in-shop and pop-up stores, for a diverse portfolio of global luxury brands. Their multinational team focuses on serving clients with stringent project management, quality assurance and timely delivery. Alpha Nero is also pioneering sustainability within the industry with innovative technology.

