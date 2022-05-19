Dubai: Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront and Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View donated empty plastic bottles, cans, paper and empty printer cartridges among others to the Emirates Environmental Group for its recycling Campaign for 2022.

The Emirates Environmental Group has the “One Root, One Communi-Tree” (OROC) campaign which aims to mobilise the community towards proactive environmental action and promote the expansion of urban spaces through planting trees.

The OROC started on the 22nd of January 2022 and ends on the 22nd of May 2022. In Phase 1 of this OROC project participants are able to choose recyclable materials between paper, E-waste, glass, plastic and empty cans among others which they would donate to EEG in a space of two weeks. Participants who achieve the set targets will be eligible for a Certificate of Participation from EEG and also, will have an opportunity to plant a Native Tree which be will be under their name.

On 17th of May 2022, both Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront and Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View donated some mixed empty plastic bottles and cans which were approximately 150+ kg, 1 printer weighing 10kg, 8 pieces empty printer cartridges, used paper, magazines and empty cartons weighing 105kg to Emirates Environmental Group (EEG).

This was part of the Responsible Business commitment for the hotels. The teams from both hotels have been collecting these recyclable materials since the beginning of May.

