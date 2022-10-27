Their presence at ADIPEC 2022 will lead to increased brand awareness and new business generation in the presence of the most prominent industry figures

ABU DHABI: Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM), anADX-listed company , and one of the leading providers of remote healthcare and emergency services in the GCC region, will showcase its latest healthcare solutions for the Oil & Gas industry at ADIPEC 2022.

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), ADIPEC is the world’s most influential gathering for energy industry professionals. ADIPEC 2022 will accelerate the energy transition, unlock real value in a decarbonised future, showcase ground-breaking technologies and explore actionable strategies and solutions to the challenges and opportunities created by complex global energy market dynamics.

At this prestigious gathering of industry experts, RPM will unveil its partnership with Oracle Corporation UK LTD, through which they will implement the latest Oracle NetSuite software technology to digitise their daily processes. Oracle NetSuite is a leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, which will support RPM’s goal to go fully digital by 2023 across all its subsidiaries in the United Arab Emirates and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, helping them achieve their organisational targets more effectively.

As the largest provider of healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, RPM is one of the major players in providing healthcare services to the Oil & Gas industry. ADIPEC provides the perfect platform for them to increase brand awareness, improve business relationships, and target new clients, both regionally and globally.

“RPM is one of the leading organisations in the provision of onsite medical services and facility operation and management. Our expertise in the Oil & Gas sector in the GCC, both onshore and offshore regions, focuses on the medical operations of facilities and emergency ambulance services. At ADIPEC 2022, we will demonstrate our expertise with a live simulation of our onsite medical facility. Attendees will be able to experience our various healthcare solutions first-hand, like a helicopter emergency patient onboarding,” explains Major Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holdings.

One of the major areas of RPM’s strength in the Oil & Gas sector is medical emergency preparedness, where critical operation collaborates with their own operation control centre team. In addition, RPM is well aware of the protocols of the Oil & Gas Emergency Response Plan, and has established their internal Incident Command Center (ICC) to ensure they follow industry best practices.

RPM offers a large array of on-site medical support, and also assists in setting-up on-site clinics in line with government regulations, in addition to a range of other services that cover all aspects of the solution.

They follow a similar model in Oman, and have successfully mobilised their services and medical manpower to esteemed clients such as OQ, a global integrated energy company.

About Response Plus Holding PJSC

Response Plus Holdings PJSC is the UAE’s largest provider of on-site healthcare management and medical emergency services. The company, which manages over 260 site clinics has the largest private fleet of ambulances in Abu Dhabi and was recently listed on ADX’s Second Market.