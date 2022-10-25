940 Reptonians gathered in personalised astronaut uniforms to cement the new world record

Abu Dhabi: Repton Abu Dhabi commemorated the UAE’s third anniversary since its landmark mission to the International Space Station (ISS) by breaking the Guinness World Records™ title for the Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Astronauts. On Tuesday, 25 October 2022, 940 Reptonians, teachers and staff from Year 2 to Year 7 participated in the record-breaking event held at its Fry Campus. The record was verified by an Official Adjudicator from Guinness World Records™ on-site.

All spacesuits worn were required to meet strict criteria set out by Guinness World Records™. As part of the astronaut uniforms, students spent weeks designing and making their own helmets, and wore their country flags on their arms, highlighting the diverse UAE community represented by Repton Abu Dhabi’s students.

Steven Lupton, Principal of Repton Abu Dhabi said, “Today, we commemorate the UAE’s landmark mission since it embarked on an incredible journey to the International Space Station over three years ago. Our students have been closely following the UAE’s milestone achievements in space with an instinctive curiosity and genuine love of learning about the wonders of the galaxy. We are absolutely ecstatic to honour the occasion with this exciting achievement verified by Guinness World Records™. I would like to thank all the students, teachers and staff who have made this record-breaking event possible.”

Repton Abu Dhabi’s vision of providing ‘The Best for Every Child’ ensures students are exposed to real-life experiences as sources of inspiration and learning. As the very first Apple Distinguished School in the Middle East, Repton Abu Dhabi uses Apple technology to connect students to the world, fuel creativity, deepen collaboration, and make learning personal.

The previous record was achieved by Nerve Centre - Our Place In Space (UK) in Derry, Londonderry in the United Kingdom on 23 April 2022. This is the first Guinness World Records™ title attempted by students of Repton Abu Dhabi.

