Repton Abu Dhabi recently hosted Digital Expo 2022, its Apple Distinguished School (ADS) Annual Digital Summit on March 21st and 22nd 2022. Under the themes Legacy of the UAE, Universe In Motion and World of Opportunities, students across the UAE completed a series of challenges that focused on the discipline of Sustainability.

In the first challenge, participating students were exposed to exciting future technology concepts such as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and created their own creative designs to represent the legacy of the UAE supported by school staff.

Challenge two explored the 3D virtual worlds of the metaverse and the impact it will have on the future of education. Students were tasked with creating a virtual exhibition on traditional and innovative transportation.

Students sharpened their podcasting skills in the third challenge, learning about the processes involved from conception to execution. The creative future leaders designed their own podcast pilots surrounding the theme of Happiness.

Guest judges of the remote summit included Tala Badri, Founder & Executive Director at CMA Dubai; Philippa Wraithmell, Author The Digital Ecosystem; and Reema Al Abbas, Senior Manager at In5.

Winners Category List:

‘Legacy of the UAE’ British International School Abu Dhabi Repton Abu Dhabi Repton Dubai

‘Universe In Motion’ Brighton College British International School Abu Dhabi Repton Dubai

‘World of Opportunities’ Repton Dubai Brighton College British International School Abu Dhabi



About Repton School Abu Dhabi

Repton School Abu Dhabi, part of Evolvence Knowledge Investments (EKI), was established in 2013 as a world-class educational institution in the UAE capital. Repton School Abu Dhabi is the partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields. Repton Abu Dhabi follows the UK curriculum and offers a holistic approach to education, ensuring “the best for every child” by developing a learning environment where students thrive academically, physically and socially. It was also the first school in the region to become accredited as an Apple Distinguished School in 2016 due to its focus on becoming a Centre of Excellence for digitally fluent teaching and learning and has been consistently rated “Very Good” by ADEK since 2015.

The school is accommodated across two campuses on Reem Island, over 30,000 sq. metres of space, offering outstanding state-of-the-art learning, recreational and sports facilities. The Repton Foundation School is on Rose Campus, encompassing Nursery (FS1) to Year 1 and boasts airy and bright educational spaces, several multipurpose halls, a library and an indoor swimming pool. Fry Campus, catering to students from Year 2 to Year 13, is designed in a contemporary style with an innovative learning environment and first-rate sports facilities. The school offers both the IGCSE and A-level curricula.