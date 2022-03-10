Abu Dhabi: Reportage Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer, announced starting of construction works on the "Montenapoleone" project in "Mostakbal City" in New Cairo – Egypt.

The project which was launched in the middle of last year, is Reportage’s first project outside the UAE, and will be developed in cooperation with Al-Ahly Sabbour, the leading real estate developer in Egypt.

The "Montenapoleone" will be built on an area of ​​465,000 square meters, and will include 5,500 housing units. The project also provides an innovative fully-finished townhouses, in addition to apartments of distinct areas, starting from one to four bedrooms, with the highest levels of luxurious finishing. Units are expected to be handed off by the fourth quarter 2025.

Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO, said that the start of construction works on the "Montenapoleone" project reflects Reportage's commitment to build their projects on schedule, which enhances investors' confidence and boosts their credibility in the real estate market, which is evident in achieving strong sales.

The company’s 2021 sales were nearly Dhs1.6bn, compared to Dhs812mn during 2020, with growth rate of up to 100%.

Suleiman said that the launch of the "Montenapoleone" project in last year, which is the company's first project outside the UAE, reflects their strong financial position, the stability of their business model, and their ability to expand their portfolios. He noted that the company has an ambitious future plans for growth and expansion over the coming years.

The CEO added that investing in the Egyptian market reflects their confidence in the real estate sector in Egypt, that exposed remarkable growth and strong demand in recent years, in addition to the attractive, safe and stable investment environment in Egypt.

He pointed out that there was strong demand for "Montenapoleone" units during the past months from large variety of customers looking for buying housing units, especially in light of the remarkable positive developments in the Egyptian real estate sector.

The "Montenapolene" project is distinguished by its strategic location in Mostakbal City in New Cairo, which is in the heart of urban development initiative in eastern Cairo, next to the first phase of the New Administrative Capital. It overlook the most important landmarks and the modern road network near the Bin Zayed road, the middle ring and the Cairo-Suez Road.

Reportage Properties is developing 12 projects in the UAE, providing about 6,000 housing units within the most important investment sites in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in addition to a project that has been completed and delivered in Masdar City in Abu Dhabi.

The list of Reportage Properties projects in Abu Dhabi includes "Al Raha Lofts 1", which provides 164 housing units, and "Al Raha Lofts 2", which adds 110 housing units, within the Al Raha Beach area.

In Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, the “Oasis Residence 1” project is under development and provides 612 apartments, and “Oasis Residence 2” includes about 304 housing units, as well as the “The Gate” project, which adds 463 apartments. There is also “Leonardo Residence”, which was delivered about two years ago, and included 177 apartments in Masdar City.

On Al Maryah Island, Reportage is developing the Al Maryah Vista project, which provides 786 housing units, next to Al Maryah Vista 2, which will include 588 new housing units, as well as the Diva project on Yas Island, which will provide 736 housing units.

In Dubai, the "Alexis Tower" is being developed on Sheikh Zayed Road in the Downtown Jebel Ali area of Dubai, and provides 378 luxury housing units. The "Rukan" tower, in the "Dubailand" area, which is being developed in cooperation with the "Continental Investment Company", provides about 488 housing units, and "Rukan Lofts 1" includes about 349 residential villas, while "Rukan Lofts 2" provides about 755 villas.

-Ends-