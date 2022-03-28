UAE, Dubai: International communications firm, SEC Newgate, has acquired a 70 per cent stake in the Middle East branch of the Italian agency, Twister Communications.

The remaining 30 per cent is held by the current Twister Communications Middle East CEO, Elena Gramatica, who is the Managing Director of the renamed ‘SEC Newgate Middle East’ Dubai office.

With an established portfolio of luxury, corporate and government clients, there is no change to the Dubai-based team of senior communications professionals, who will continue to provide guidance and support to the agency’s roster of Middle East clients.

Elena Gramatica, who opened the Dubai office of Twister Communications ME nine years ago said, “This partnership enables us to continue to offer a flexible and individual approach to clients but with the added benefit of being part of an established network of offices in the region and internationally. Through our joint network, we will be able to offer companies who are looking to invest and grow in the region an established team with decades of local experience.”

SEC Newgate is an award-winning strategic communications firm, which ranks in the Top 30 groups in the world and has a team of over 700 staff working in 38 offices across 5 continents.

Fiorenzo Tagliabue, Chief Executive of SEC Newgate, added, “We had been looking to expand into the Middle East for a number of years and having the opportunity to welcome Elena and her team into the business, will further strengthening our global reputation.”

The changes come into effect immediately.

