Wednesday 26 October 2022, marks an important day for UAE maritime as the region’s first class-built Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) entered the water. The 12 m Blue Essence USV was launched at Mugharraq port and sailed to its new home in Al Mirfa, Abu Dhabi, by Fugro’s control and command centre in the UAE. The Al Mirfa port will be the home to the Fugro Pegasus during the coming months and will be the central hub to Fugro’s remote and autonomous operations in the UAE.

This vessel forms part of Fugro’s global fleet of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and electric remotely operated vehicles, which are operated from a network of remote operations centres across the world.

Fugro’s Blue Essence USV will set a new standard for subsea inspection solutions, requiring no offshore crew, reducing carbon emissions by 95% and allowing for real-time insights, faster data-processing and data delivery.

David Washbrook, Director Marine Asset Integrity Middle East and India: “Fugro has been working closely with local authorities and partners in the region to define regulations and legislations around remote and autonomous vessels. We are proud to say that this collaborative effort has allowed us to have the region’s first uncrewed survey vessel in the water and adds an exciting new chapter to Fugro’s future in the UAE.”

About Fugro

Fugro is the world's leading Geo-data specialist, collecting and analysing comprehensive information about the Earth and the structures built upon it. Adopting an integrated approach that incorporates acquisition and analysis of Geo-data and related advice, Fugro provides solutions. With expertise in site characterisation and asset integrity, clients are supported in the safe, sustainable and efficient design, construction and operation of their assets throughout the full lifecycle.

Employing approximately 9,500 talented people in 61 countries, Fugro serves clients around the globe, predominantly in the energy and infrastructure industries, both offshore and onshore. In 2019, revenue amounted to EUR 1.6 billion. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.