Dubai, UAE: Refine, a pioneering real estate development and management firm in Dubai, is proud to announce its appointment as the official representative of the prestigious Fairmont Residences Solara Tower in Downtown Dubai. Prospective investors and residents are welcome to explore this exceptional off-plan development and its many offerings as the sales centre officially opens on Tuesday 10 September at Emaar Square Building 6.

The partnership between Refine and Sol Properties with the world-renowned luxury hotel and resort brand Fairmont, underscores Refine’s commitment to elevating the future of real estate in Dubai and enabling investors to experience the unique benefits of branded residence ownership.

Thomas Wan, Managing Partner of Refine, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “We are honoured to represent such an iconic project in one of Dubai’s most coveted locations. The Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai exemplifies our vision of redefining urban luxury, offering residents a blend of nature, elegance, and state-of-the-art amenities. This collaboration further strengthens our portfolio and our mission to bring world-class developments to discerning investors and residents.”

Fairmont Residences Solara Tower represents the pinnacle of urban luxury, combining innovative Japanese design, private gardens in the apartments and Fairmont’s legendary hospitality. Situated just steps away from the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera, the Fairmont Solara Tower offers an unparalleled living experience in the heart of one of the world’s most vibrant cities. Fairmont, a byword for exceptional quality, luxury and hospitality, lends its exclusive marque to the exclusive development by Sol Properties, located in the heart of Dubai.

Project Highlights include:

Prime location: Situated in Downtown Dubai, the Fairmont Residences Solara Tower places residents just minutes away from the city’s most renowned attractions, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Jumeirah Beach.

Luxurious residences: The tower features 246 residences, including 1-4 bedroom apartments and exclusive 5-bedroom duplex penthouses with private rooftops. Each unit offers panoramic views of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain, and Dubai Water Canal.

Innovative design: The residences are designed with extensive green spaces that bring nature into the living environment. Expansive terraces and large open areas maximise natural light and provide breathtaking views of Dubai’s shimmering skyline.

Exceptional amenities: Residents will enjoy a 60m swimming pool, private dining options, Zen gardens, aqua therapy, a spa with massage rooms, steam rooms, and saunas, as well as a rooftop pool offering stunning views of Downtown Dubai. Additional amenities include a cinema room, golf simulator, padel court, and indoor/outdoor yoga areas.

Signature service: Fairmont’s legendary service ensures that every resident’s needs are met with precision and care, enhanced by Accor’s Diamond Global Privileges and Network, offering exclusive access to more than 5,500 hotels and resorts worldwide.

Representing Fairmont Residences Solara Tower highlights Refine’s contribution to the burgeoning real estate market of Dubai, celebrating the city’s vibrant lifestyle and luxury living. For more information about Refine, visit www.refinedubai.com.

About Refine

Refine pioneers a DaaS (Development-as-a-Service) solution, empowering developers and investors with a simpler process for better results. Based in Dubai since 2021, the company is led by Thomas Wan, a second-generation entrepreneur. Refine has swiftly become a pioneer in Dubai’s real estate market, providing comprehensive turn-key development services, from land acquisition to sales and marketing, with a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.