Initiative is aligned with the ambitious objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, launched by HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Dubai: Red Sea Global (RSG), the multi-project developer behind the world's most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, Amaala and The Red Sea, announced on Thursday the signing of a sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli Football Club.

The agreement was signed in Jeddah in the presence of Eng. Ahmed Ghazi Darwish, Chief Administrative Officer and official spokesperson for Red Sea Global, and Mr. Tariq Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Al-Ahli FC Investment Company. A number of senior executives from Red Sea Global as well as members of the club's board of directors were also in attendance.

Red Sea Global becomes the Platinum Sponsor of the club's first team. The agreement means Red Sea Global’s logo will be displayed on the players’ jerseys during all local and global competitions, in addition to other commercial and marketing advantages and privileges.

"This sponsorship stems from the sense of social responsibility adopted by RSG, and our interest in promoting various initiatives in relation to sports. It runs in parallel with our commitment to people and planet, which directly and positively reflects on the quality of life in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and contributes to creating and building a healthy society," said Engineer Ahmed Darwish.

Engineer Darwish noted that RSG will be an active partner in shaping the present and future of Saudi Arabia, by contributing to enhancing the sustainability of the sports sector. Al-Ahli Football Club represents a long history in Saudi sports and has a great fan base that will be a key element in the success of this partnership.

Mr. Tariq Khalifa expressed his delight in associating the name of Saudi Al-Ahli FC with Red Sea Global, the company in charge of developing some of the largest and most ambitious regenerative tourism projects in the world.

This collaboration is an intentional move towards putting the club’s strategic investments into action and bringing significant advantages to the Saudi sports sector. It is also aligned with HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s endeavors to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Three resorts at The Red Sea will open this year along with the first phase of the Red Sea International airport. A further 13 hotels will open in 2024, and upon full completion in 2030, the destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure facilities.