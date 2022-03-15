Dubai: The total volume of transactions in Dubai’s residential market reached 5,538 in February 2022, up 58.0% from a year earlier. Over this period, off-plan sales increased by 87.7% and secondary market sales by 41.6%. Total transaction volumes in the year to date to February 2022 reached 11,071, this is the highest total ever recorded in the first two months of the year.

Average prices increased by 10.7% in the year to February 2022. Over this period, average apartment prices increased by 9.1% and average villa prices by 21.0%. As at February 2022, average apartment prices in Dubai stood at AED 1,089 per square foot and average villa prices stood at AED 1,260 per square foot. Compared to the highs witnessed in late 2014, these rates per square foot are 26.8% and 12.8% below the peak, for apartments and villas respectively.

In the apartments segment of the market, Downtown Dubai has recorded the highest average sales rate per square foot at AED 1,963. Whereas in the villas segment of the market, Palm Jumeirah recorded the highest average sales rate per square foot at AED 2,776.

Average rents in the 12 months to February 2022 have increased by 11.5%, with average apartment and villa rents increasing by 9.9% and 22.5% respectively. As at February 2022, average apartment and villa rents stood at AED 77,978 and AED 233,918 per annum respectively.

In the rental market, the highest average annual apartment and villa rents respectively were found in Palm Jumeirah, where asking rents on average were AED 190,098, and in Al Barari, where asking rents on average were AED 785,037.

Taimur Khan, Head of Research – MENA at CBRE in Dubai, comments:

“In 2022 we have seen payment plans tighten and post-promotion mortgage rates increase. Despite this, residential transaction activity in Dubai is at historic highs, where total transaction volumes in the year to date to February 2022 reached 11,071, this is the highest total recorded in the first two months of the year. Average prices and rents, which grew 10.7% and 11.5% respectively in the year to February 2022, are both recording their highest rates of growth since January 2015.”

