Beirut: The Women in Energy Awards 2023, a prestigious recognition program aimed at honoring exceptional women who have made significant contributions to the transition in the energy sector, is now accepting nominations. This program aims to celebrate and acknowledge the outstanding achievements of women in energy and sustainability.

The Women in Energy Awards provide a platform to recognize women who represent large electric power users from various sectors, including commercial, industrial, institutional, NGOs, start-ups, and government organizations. The awards aim to highlight visionary leadership, advocacy, mentorship, and innovation in the energy industry.

Nominations are open to colleagues, peers from other organizations, supplier partners, and self-nominations by women themselves. The program seeks to showcase the remarkable achievements of women who have made a positive impact in the energy sector.

The Women in Energy Awards 2023 will be presented in the following categories:

Visionary Award: Recognizing exceptional women who have demonstrated remarkable foresight, innovation, and a forward-thinking approach in the energy industry. Advocacy Award: Acknowledging organizations that promote and advance the empowerment of women, either internally or in the wider energy industry. Leadership Award: Honoring women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills in their organization or the wider energy industry. Mentorship Award: Recognizing women who have shown a commitment to mentoring rising women or men in the energy sector. Rising Star Award: Acknowledging women with less than ten years of experience in the energy industry who are already making a positive impact.

The Women in Energy Awards winners for 2023 will be celebrated at a prestigious gala dinner during the Women in Energy Summit. This summit serves as a vital platform for industry professionals to network, share insights, and inspire each other to drive positive change in the energy sector.

"We are delighted to launch the Women in Energy Awards 2023 and provide recognition to women who have made outstanding contributions to the energy sector. It is important to celebrate their achievements and inspire others in the industry," said Raluca Buna, founder and CEO of World Elite Solutions, organizer of the Women in Energy Summit and Awards 2023.

The deadline for nominations is June 7th, 2023.

For more information about the Women in Energy Awards 2023 and the nomination process, please visit https://www.judgify.me/weaw2023 or contact us at contact@worldelitesolutions.com

About Women in Energy Summit and Awards:

The "Women in Energy Summit" seeks to unite women working in the energy sector across the MENA region to promote women's participation in the industry, enhance gender capacity, and address the challenges that women face in this male-dominated field. The event will conclude with a recognition program aimed at honoring exceptional women who have made significant contributions to the transition in the energy sector. The awards celebrate visionary leadership, advocacy, mentorship, and innovation in the industry. The program provides a platform to acknowledge and empower women who represent large electric power users across various sectors.

Founded in 2018, World Elite Solutions is dedicated to assisting companies in various sectors in enhancing their marketing endeavors and achieving competitive advantage through inclusive marketing solutions that include a diverse array of media resources such as print and online publications, media dissemination, mobile apps, web platforms, marketing and branding, strategic consultancy, media distribution, and event management services.

