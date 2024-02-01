United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Jumeirah Group has been recognised for the third year in a row in the prestigious Gault&Millau UAE 2024 guide, with nine of its signature restaurants featured for their consistent culinary excellence.

The results of Gault&Millau’s team of independent reviewers, were revealed at an exclusive gala and awards ceremony hosted at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah on Wednesday 31st January. Six of its own dining destinations and culinary talent were shortlisted across ten award categories,

with Al Muntaha being crowned Homegrown Restaurant of the Year, Head Chef Saverio Sbaragli winning Head Chef of the Year and Wine Director Samuel Lacroix recognised as Sommelier of the Year.

Dominique Romeo, Vice President for Food & Beverage, Jumeirah Group, commented “We are delighted to have Jumeirah Group’s exceptional culinary portfolio recognised and celebrated by one of the most prestigious guides in the industry, for the third year in a row. Each of our exceptional dining concepts, are brought to life by our own award-winning in-house talent and it’s a testament to their dedication and passion in delivering gastronomic excellence that has earnt us these accolades.”

One of the world’s most established and widely respected food guides, Gault&Millau’s rating system sees restaurants visited anonymously by professional food critics, and then ranked on a scale of 1 to 20 based solely on the quality and creativity of the food.

Besides the French-Italian restaurant at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Al Muntaha, which received a rating of 17.5 and 4 toques, other notable establishments featured in this year’s guide include Ristorante L’Olivo at Al Mahara, also at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, with a rating of 15 and 3 toques, and Pierchic at Jumeirah Al Qasr, which gained 1 toque and a rating of 13. Additionally, SAL at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, French Riviera, Al Nafoorah, and Pai Thai in Jumeirah Al Qasr, along with KAYTO in Jumeirah Al Naseem and Zheng He’s in Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, are among the restaurants highlighted in the guide.

To explore Jumeirah Group's portfolio of dining destinations across Dubai, with concepts to cater for all tastes and occasions, please visit www.jumeirah.com or contact reservations@jumeirah.com for reservations.

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class portfolio of 26 properties, comprising beachfront resorts, city hotels, and luxury serviced residences across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Jumeirah's hotels and resorts are renowned for their prestigious and captivating properties; from the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai and the luxurious Arabian palaces at Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island, the all-villa luxury resort in Bali, and the art-inspired Capri Palace Jumeirah in Italy. Jumeirah’s commitment to exceptional service and guest experiences is evident in each property, from the modern twist on British classics at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London to the futuristic setting of Jumeirah Nanjing in China.

Jumeirah's distinct restaurant offering features 85 restaurants that combine authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings. With award-winning homegrown concepts and partnerships with renowned brands such as ZUMA, its destination dining experiences are well-visited, with 20 restaurants recognised in the Gault&Millau and Michelin Guides.

www.jumeirah.com

