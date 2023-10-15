The prestigious Ras Al Hamra Golf Club (RAHGC) was abuzz with excitement and camaraderie as golf enthusiasts gathered to participate in the Omantel Pairs Ryder Cup Edition on Friday, October 06. While the world's top professional golfers were competing at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy, RAHGC members took their own golfing experience to a new level with this thrilling team event.

The game witnessed a unique twist as players teamed up in pairs, adding an exciting dimension to the game. The event, hosted by RAHGC, featured Captain Simon Walker's Team pitted against Vice Captain Carlos Morenos' Team in a contest that tested their teamwork and golfing skills.

The tournament unfolded with a front nine played in pairs in a fourball format, where the best score between each pair was counted. The back nine featured an alternative shot format, putting the compatibility and patience of the pairs to the test. In each match, the winning team was awarded one point.

Ultimately, it was Vice-Captain Carlos Morenos' Team that emerged victorious, securing a total of 10 points compared to Captain Simon Walker's Team, which scored 6 points. This win was a testament to the Vice Captain's team, with every member contributing at least one point in their matches.

The Omantel Pairs Ryder Cup Edition received overwhelmingly positive feedback from RAHGC members. This unique event injected a fresh and exciting dynamic into the club's golfing experience, igniting the passion to compete amongst its members.

Ras Al Hamra Golf Club was founded in 1969, making it the oldest golf club in Oman. Originally a sand course, it was redesigned by Graham Marsh Golf Design and reopened as a floodlit grass course in November 2014. Supported by a robust member base and serving as the home to several local golf societies, Ras Al Hamra Golf Club shines a spotlight on all who visit.